An early morning fire left at least eight people homeless Saturday when it burned through a three-family home on Western Avenue.
No one was injured in the blaze which extensively damaged the home at 616 Western Ave., fire Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts was notified to assist to the displaced families.
"Early-morning fires are especially hazardous, so we are grateful no one was injured," said Smith. "Fires at this time of the day highlight the value of smoke detectors."
The Gloucester Fire Department arrived shortly before 2 a.m. to find the families had already evacuated and fire showing from the second and third floors of the home.
A second alarm was struck as firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, Smith said, but they were eventually forced by fire conditions to exit the home and fight the blaze from the exterior.
A third alarm was eventually struck to bring more manpower to the scene, and approximately 20 off-duty Gloucester firefighters were called to the scene and to staff fire stations.
The three-family home, which was built in 1920, sustained extensive structural damage.
A neighboring home sustained siding damage, though firefighters were able to prevent the fire from extending to that home, the chief said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department, with assistance from the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Beauport EMS and the Essex Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene, and the Manchester-by-the-Sea, Hamilton and Danvers Fire Departments covered Gloucester stations.
"I want to thank the firefighters who responded to this incident in Car 3, Rescue 1, Engines 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ladder 1, Car 4 and our mobile air trailer, as well as our mutual aid partners," Smith said. "Companies responded aggressively and worked together well."
