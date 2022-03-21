The Gloucester Gig Rowers are gearing up for spring as major maintenance work on one of its three boats nears completion.
This group, founded decades ago by group of high-energy local women, continues to flourish.
The membership, now consisting of both women and men, numbers around 150 with a waiting list. Around 2010, there were two boats and about 40 rowers.
The current members range in age from early 20s to more than 70 years old.
The Gig Rowers, an affiliated group of Maritime Gloucester, use three pilot gigs, a classic boat design which dates to the early 1800s in Cornwall, England. The first boat was the Siren Song, which was replaced about four years ago with the Siren Song II, and together with the Gannet and the Annie B, the three boats are filled with members who schedule in times to row through the group’s website.
The rowing season starts any time in March or April and goes through December. There are seven people in a boat, with six rowers and the coxswain who steers. They each row by holding one 12-foot oar in both hands.
Each boat usually has undergoes about 150 hours of maintenance in the short off-season. Work on the Gannet already is more than 700 hours.
“But we are seeing the finish line on the Gannet,” said member Clem Courcy of Manchester-by-the-Sea. “Over the last several years we found the Gannet gets used more than the others. It is a little more comfortable. But we noticed that half the ribs had a crack or some defect, but no one wanted to get rid of the Gannet.”
The organization sought help from shipwright Harold Burnham, who is the 28th Burnham — since 1819— to operate a shipyard in Essex.
“He said ‘you guys can make these repairs’ and I’ll tell you how to do it,” related Courcy. “Burnham came to the rescue in finding the recently cut white oak that lends itself to steaming and bending for the ribs. He made the toughest parts of the job easier for us.”
As that work nears completion, the members are eager to get back on the water for their rows, which usually last about an hour.
A way to experience the harbor
These Gloucester “sirens” were not calling out to lure mariners toward destruction on the rocks with their songs, but were calling out to anyone on land to come experience the sea on these row boats.
Monica Banks, the granddaughter of Ann Banks who is credited with establishing the next iteration of the Gig Rowers, said she grew up knowing about the local rowing organization.
When she moved back to Gloucester about a decade ago, her friends started to join. She joined, too, in about 2017.
“I grew up hearing stories from my grandmother about all these rows and I grew up on the water on the Annisquam side so this has been a great opportunity to row in the harbor,” the younger Banks said. “It’s been great to know the water downtown and row with all my friends and all these other people who are now my friends. It’s a super great club and Maritime Gloucester is such an incredible place to be.”
Banks, who spent a lot of time kayaking, enjoyed the new experience of rowing with a team.
“There is something just so nice about being on the water with a crew of people and working together,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful way to experience the city. The harbor is an incredible resource we have that a lot of other communities do not.”
The group’s gig Annie B, named after Ann Banks, was commissioned in 2014, and the Gannet, the oldest of the three current boats, was built around 2006.
Ann Banks, who turns 91 in May, rowed up until about five years ago, and is thrilled at the group’s continued success.
A serendipitous start
Gloucester’s Laurie Fleming remembers the jog with Kandy Roberts in the mid-1980s when they saw a flyer from a Hull organization on a telephone pole seeking rowers.
They, along with Beverly Graham and Pat de la Chapelle, answered the call and traveled to the Hull Lifesaving Museum where director Ed McCabe talked about the plan to create a rowing program.
“The four of us were kind of relentless and it was easy to gather others interested. We started in a dory, and it grew from there,” recalled Fleming.
Their passion for the outdoors and a challenge took these women and others to New York City to compete in a rowing competition on the occasion of the centennial of the Statue of Liberty in 1986. They also took part in challenges for the 50th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and France where they competed with international teams.
“We can consider them the original Gloucester Gig Rowers,” wrote Ann Banks in a history of the group on its website.
During this era, these Cape Ann women approached Larry Dahlmer to build them a boat, from which was born the original 30-foot Siren Song.
This original group remained active until the early 1990s.
“Siren Song was later loaned to rowing programs at the Hull Life Saving Museum, the Gloucester Museum School, and in Kittery, Maine,” according to the Maritime Gloucester website. “In the spring of 2001, Siren Song returned to Gloucester, and Ann Banks organized a rowing program within the newly-formed Gloucester Maritime Heritage Center.”
“It’s amazing how these gigs have brought so many people to the water,” said Fleming. “We love how far it has come.”
More information may be found at www.gloucestergigrowers.com.