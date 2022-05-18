ROCKPORT — The town’s middle schoolers will be presenting their spring musical event this weekend.
Rockport Middle School Drama will be staging Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” this Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m.
The 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. It brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, and features memorable songs from the animated film, including “Let it Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman, “ plus songs written for the Broadway production.
“We are hoping to fill the house as the past two years have been very difficult for the drama program due to COVID,” said AnDrea Bush, production manager for Rockport Middle School Drama in an email.
Performances will be at the John E. Lane Performing Arts Center, 24 Jerden’s Lane in Rockport.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.