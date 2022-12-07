A Cape Ann tradition returns this weekend, although at a new venue, when the Cape Ann YMCA presents “Holiday Delights”
Set in Gloucester, “Holiday Delights” is a festive mix of stories, songs and dance celebrating the special traditions of other cultures and families as seen through a young child’s magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holiday season.
Performances are this Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and may be purchased at https://our.show/holiday-delights-2022.
The 2022 edition of “Holiday Delights,” which runs about 1 1/2 hours, features the journey of a young girl who discovers the spirit and the joys of the holiday season as she faces the unhappy prospect of leaving her beloved hometown of Gloucester and moving with her family to a new home in Michigan. Her special Christmas Eve journey helps her to realize and appreciate the importance of her family and friends as well as her own special holiday traditions. During her Christmas Eve travels with Mrs. Claus and the elves, she celebrates Hanukkah, travels back in time to turn-of-the-century Gloucester to see her Italian-Irish ancestors celebrate the holidays, and meets famous characters including The Cratchit Family from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“All young actors in the Holiday Delights Company bring the original and classic stories to life on stage with a fresh perspective,” said Heidi Dallin, the Gloucester native, award-winning actress and the YMCA of the North Shore’s theatre specialist, who conceived the show in 2007. Each year Dallin, who also directs, tweaks the show, bringing in new elements.
One of the new elements is a piece about a snowman. “Nathan Gorman-Melo wrote it for the show,” she said. “He’s been in the show for seven years. He started playing Tiny Tim and now he is Bob Cratchit, and an elf named Marsh-Melo, and a dad. He’s a writer now, too.”
“Many actors play multiple roles in the production to bring all the stories to life,” Dallin said. “’Holiday Delights’ features over 200 costume changes, Irish step dancing, folk dancing, and a traditional Hebrew dance with the added twist of dancing dreidels as well as classic holiday music and a holiday sing along with the audience.”
Leading the cast is Claire Dullea , a six-year veteran of the show, playing the young girl who goes on the magical Christmas Eve journey with Mrs. Claus. Mrs. Claus is played by Gabriella McKearney making her “Holiday Delights” debut. Mrs. Claus brings two faithful elf assistants, Mistletoe and Peppermint, on the journey to help Claire. Mistletoe and Peppermint are played by Caterina Buccheri, a two-year veteran of the show, and Quinn O’Neil making her show debut.
To bring the “Holiday Delights” to the stage this year, Dallin has assembled an artistic team of West Parish Elementary School music teacher and Gordon College graduate Rin Wolter as music director, Manchester native and Emerson College graduate Jenny Hersey as stage manager, and former “Holiday Delights” cast member, recent Dean College graduate and Gloucester native Ts Burnham as choreographer and costume designer. Joining the production team for the first time are Ringo and Emily Tarr as lighting designers.
“This is the first time ‘Holiday Delights’ is being staged at the Legion,” Dallin said. She said many of the children who were in the Y’s summer production, which was stage outdoors, were worried about performing outside in the winter. “The Legion has quite a nice little stage and we built some nice backdrops. One thing it didn’t have was enough lighting, but Dallin said the Tarrs stepped up. “We’re using his lights and his lighting board.”
“Ringo is amazing and Emily is terrific,” she said. “They personify the message of “Holiday Delights”: the strength of family and community to support you during happy and difficult times in life. We are so lucky that they are giving their time and expertise to help produce ‘Holiday Delights’.”
Since the production’s premiere in 2007 more than 600 young people from Cape Ann and beyond have appeared in “Holiday Delights.”
About 100 tickets will be sold for each show, and besides online sales, will be available at the door, cash only. Parking is available on the street, and in the downtown municipal lots.