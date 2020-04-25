Most companies have closed due to the coronavirus threat. Not the Gloucester Daily Times.
For more than 130 years, this newspaper has been Cape Ann’s source of trusted, local news. That won’t change now.
What must change, however, is the way we deliver the news.
The Times is no longer publishing print editions two days per week — on Tuesdays and Saturdays. On those two days, our journalists continue to produce news stories, photography, videos, podcasts and more, but on our websites only, which are free to subscribers.
This difficult decision comes as we face a sharp decline in advertising revenue, due to widespread business closures. Reducing print days provides much-needed savings in newsprint, production and delivery costs.
It is my sincere hope that these changes are temporary. I am hopeful that when local businesses reopen, our advertising revenues will return rapidly, allowing us to bring back robust, daily print newspapers.
In the meanwhile, I am asking for your help. To our loyal customers, I thank you, and ask that you continue to subscribe. To readers that buy a paper on the newsstand, please continue to do so, and also consider a digital subscription.
Despite the incredible challenges the coronavirus pandemic poses, our staff continues to work day and night to keep the community informed.
North of Boston Media Group employs more than 300 of your neighbors. Along with our journalists, hundreds of others have continued to work through this pandemic in sales, customer service, graphic design, finance, the pressroom and more.
We are here for you, and ask that you stick with us during this coronavirus pandemic.
Thank you. Stay safe, and stay strong.
Karen Andreas is publisher of the Gloucester Daily Times and North of Boston Media Group. Contact her at kandreas@gloucestertimes.com.