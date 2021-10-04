A park blooms again as a living legacy

Susan Kelly describes Elizabeth Gordon Smith as “a remarkable woman who cared deeply about Gloucester.”
The same could be said of Kelly.
As trowel-blazing founder of Gloucester’s Generous Gardeners, Kelly and her army of green-aproned, green-thumbed volunteers have over the past decade taken no fewer than 45 of the city’s public places and transformed them into award-winning gardens. America in Bloom — arguably the nation’s most prestigious gardening recognition program — announced Friday that Gloucester’s gardens had captured its All-America Selections/America in Bloom Showcase Garden Award.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Kelly and others will gather from 9 am. to noon to re-dedicate the recently restored park named for Smith. Tucked away behind the tennis courts at the western end of Stacy Boulevard, the gorgeously landscaped little secret garden is designed around the bronze figure of Triton, son of Poseidon, gifted by Smith’s friend and fellow Lanesville resident, the 20th century American sculptor Walker Hancock.
Originally dedicated in 1990, Elizabeth Gordon Smith Park was a labor of love by Gloucester’s Civic and Garden Council. Founded in 1967, the council was, under Smith’s leadership, a flower power to be reckoned with, and by creating a sanctuary alongside the Boulevard walkway, the council hoped to establish a memorial that would last long after Smith — who died before the turn of the century — was gone.
But the garden, says Susan Kelly, would in time go the way of weeds and, worse, an aggressive infestation of poison ivy.
Then, in 2018, the Civic and Garden Council proposed a merger. Happily for Gloucester, a condition of that merger was that Generous Gardeners would oversee the restoration of Betty Smith Park, a project which began in earnest in 2019, with designs by landscape designer Ann Gilardi Johnson.
“Ann is my rock star,” says Kelly. A Gloucester native and Harvard educated landscape artist, Gilardi is the eye behind the transformation by tulips of Stacy Boulevard, and like everyone else in Generous Gardeners, is a volunteer.
“We don’t work for money,” says Kelly, “but the work we do gives back a lot of dopamine. Often it’s hard to garden because people are so busy thanking us.”
The restoration of Elizabeth Gordon Smith Park is, says Kelly, a joint venture with the city, and the city’s way of thanking the lady who started it all. Smith would beg all who would listen to “consider the flowers.” and she wasn’t, by all accounts, a lady who took no for an answer.
She also, adds Kelly, wasn’t just about flowers. “If, like me, you like the view of the vast marshes as you approach the rotary on Route 128,” says Kelly, “you can thank Betty Smith. Her most visible and enduring achievement was winning the fight against a proposed motel development along Route 128 at the entrance to Gloucester. The group succeeded in purchasing the land and donating it to the Essex County Greenbelt Association.”
Kelly, who says that “Betty didn’t believe in a garden without roses,” thinks Smith would approve of the renovation. “We have roses and day lilies and astilbe and hellebores and hydrangea and flowering trees and, of course, dahlias.”
It was the Department of Public Works, with Mike Hale at the helm, which installed the plaque honoring Smith. The park, “with Triton newly polished for the event” is once again in bloom. Kelly and the mayor will speak at Tuesday’s re-dedication.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.