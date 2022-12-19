With the help of Google Translate and local friends, Capt. Zhai Mo replied to some questions from the Gloucester Daly Times. Zhai came to Gloucester when his Chinese sailboat, the Zhai Mo I, needed emergency repairs.
What would you like readers to know about the return trip to Shanghai?
The return trip from Hawaii to Shanghai coincided with the typhoon season in the Northwest Pacific. There were up to three typhoons per week. The weather was pretty bad, but after 1 1/2 months of sailing we finally arrived in China.
What makes you most happy about returning to China?
The happiest thing is that after more than 500 days of sailing from Shanghai on June 30 of last year through the East China Sea, Korean and Japanese seas, Bering Strait, Chukchi Sea, East Siberian Sea, Kara Sea, Barents Sea, Greenland Sea, Denmark Strait, Davis Strait, Baffin Bay (completing our voyage of the Arctic Ocean), then Gloucester, Cuba, the Panama Canal and Hawaii, I returned to Shanghai safely.
Do you have any plans to return to Gloucester?
I plan to participate in the 400th anniversary of the founding of Gloucester celebration. Whether or not I can participate will be determined next year depending on the COVID-19 epidemic and control of it in China.
What’s your next adventure or project?
My next project is the circumnavigation of Antarctica by sailboat.
What do you think you learned from this trip?
During the voyage, we deeply felt the changes and impact brought about by climate warming on the Arctic Ocean and the world. For example, now there are three typhoons a week in the Northwest Pacific, which was rare in the past. Global warming has caused an increase in extreme weather conditions.
What is your most important memory of this trip?
Passing through the Ilulissat Ice Fjord on the west coast of Greenland, seeing the magnificent icebergs still there. and because of my change in route, I ended up in Gloucester and got to know the unique sailing history and culture of Gloucester, and made a lot of friends.
