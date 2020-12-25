Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times in the morning. Winds diminishing late. High 54F. SSE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.