Gloucester is a historic seaport that is brimming with stories, which are the essence of a new collaboration between Discover Gloucester and the Gloucester Writers Center to promote the area for locals and tourists alike.
The result is an online guide, called “Fall for Gloucester,” which shares a collection of articles, stories, poems, and recommendations on what Gloucester and Cape Ann have to offer during the fall season.
Members of the Gloucester Writers Center have provided the written material with their local perspectives, punctuated with photographs by Gloucester photographer Kendra Dott.
“Gloucester has so much to offer beyond the summer,” said Discover Gloucester Executive Director Tess McColgan. “Gloucester’s artistic roots run deep, and collaborating with local creatives is representative of that aspect of the city’s culture and history. This project was a great opportunity to work with local artists and channel their imaginative expression about the change of seasons.”
In the piece “The Great Gloucester Pumpkin Expedition,” Kathleen Williams outlines some local favorites for pumpkin lovers, from cocktails and baked goods to smoothies and pizza.
“I think the word, for me, that best describes Gloucester in the fall is ‘relaxed.’ After the exhilarating pace of summer, it is such a good time to lean in and get close to the heartbeat of this truly amazing place,” said Williams. “There is still plenty of great weather ahead, lots to do, and you can almost feel like the beach is all yours. For me, it’s a time to explore and refresh the creative spirit that is so alive here and such an important piece of our collective and personal identities.”
Heather Atwood, a producer at Gloucester’s 1623 Studios, is another contributor who chronicles one of her runs through Dogtown Common in “Spending Time in Deer World.” Those who wander the woods here often catch a glimpse of the wildlife, but in Atwood’s piece, those glimpses include an eight-point buck.
“I’m here for the fried haddock sandwiches and that intangible something that poets write about, something held by the men on benches outside the St. Peter’s Club. Church here is many things to many people, but when it comes to weather, work, and a helping hand, everyone here is devout. This is what I love about Gloucester. The sun sparkles on the water in a way it only can when refracted by massive knobs of granite. A few miles out of the harbor whales breach and spout like mythic clowns, and at the center lies stuff a glacier left behind, the ragged and bouldered Dogtown wild,” said Atwood.
Among the works are articles such as “The Perfect Hike for Spooky Storytelling” and “Biding the Tides in Gloucester.”
To connect with the collection, visit: discovergloucester.com/fall-for-gloucester.
The project was funded, in part, by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.