ROCKPORT — Thursday evening’s rain was no deterrent to those who gathered in Barletta Park in the holiday spirit of spreading light.
Members of the community joined the Chabad of Cape Ann Jewish Center, lead by Rabbi Avremi Raichik, as it hosted a public menorah lighting celebration on the fifth night of Hanukkah in front of the Rockport Visitors Information Center at the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway.
Rockport Town Moderator Visnick light the candles.
There were free latkes, jelly doughnuts and music.
“The Hanukkah menorah serves as a symbol of our ability to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all citizens to worship God freely, openly, and with pride,” Raichik told the Times in an email before the ceremony. “This is true especially in the United States, a country that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution.”
Also on hand was Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, director of the Swampscott-based Chabad of the North Shore, a Jewish and educational network, which first brought the 250-pound menorah to Rockport in 2013.
Hanukkah is an eight-day commemoration of rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. This year it began the evening of Nov. 28, and the Rockport menorah will be in place until it concludes on Monday, Dec. 6.