Abell speaks out on discrimination charge against town

ROCKPORT — Former Assistant Fire Chief Steve Abell said he felt abandoned by town leadership when members of the call Rockport Fire Department turned against him in 2019.
“Throughout the entire process I tried to get resolutions, things to get the department back on track,” he said, “and they were ignored.”
Abell and one of his lawyers, Maureen DeSimone of Whitney Law Group in Marblehead, spoke on Zoom with the Times on Wednesday, to outline Abell’s charge against the town filed last month with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Abell believes his demotion was retaliation for a handful of investigations he conducted.
“Rockport has been my home for the majority of my life,” he said. “I do care for the community and I want to make sure it has the best fire protection.”
A group of Rockport firefighters called on selectmen to fire Abell in November 2019. The call was made six days after Abell reportedly concluded an investigation into alleged sexual harassment perpetuated by a ranking Rockport firefighter.
The backlash continued in March 2020 after Abell filed a complaint accusing the department of not getting the proper permits to hold a live-fire training. It’s then that Abell says town leadership started showing hostility to him.
According to the charge, Selectman Don Campbell told Abell that he “complicated matters” by filing the live-training complaint.
“While Campbell clarified by saying, ‘I am not telling you you should not have filed the complaint,’ Abell was left with the distinct impression that Campbell was indeed telling him he should not have filed the complaint,” the charge continues.
Campbell declined to comment for this story.
Abell met with selectmen behind closed doors last June to discuss ongoing issues at the department. At the session, all but Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson “criticized Abell for filing the report” regarding the live-fire training, according to the charge.
Then in August, selectmen voted 4-1 to demote Abell; Wilkinson was the lone vote against the decision. The decision was made after selectmen established an action plan to get Abell and the department back on the same page. Abell said he stuck to the plan as much as he could but in the charge accuses fire Chief Kirk Keating of not doing his part. Throughout the ongoing controversy, Abell said Keating repeatedly refused to loop him in on department matters.
“We never had a conversation about department business, choice of officers,” Abell said. “These decisions would be made by the Board of Fire Engineers in a public forum but he wasn’t holding them.”
Abell was demoted to captain by selectmen. Unbeknownst to him, he said he was required to apply for the position. Keating reportedly never told him this. Abell also said fire captains never had to apply for the positions before.
“I was singled out,” he said.
Since the position is no longer available, Abell is now a rank-and-file firefighter. However, Abell hasn’t worked since his demotion as Keating allegedly hasn’t given him any information on his new role.
“I don’t know what the future holds at this point,” Abell said. “I’ve always intended to return to the department. In my mind, I shouldn’t have been removed in the first place.”
DeSimone said she’s waiting to hear back from Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination about a trial regarding Abell’s charge.
“He has been mistreated,” she said, “and we look forward to fight for him.”
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira previously stated the town could not comment on Abell’s charge as “these allegations involve multiple pending legal matters and current and former employees.”
