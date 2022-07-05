BOSTON — Abortion providers across Massachusetts are bracing for an expected influx of women from states where the procedure is now restricted or outlawed following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal protections.
Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, said the group’s network of abortion providers started fielding an increase in calls to crisis hotlines just hours after the high court’s ruling on June 24, and said the volume of inquiries hasn’t subsided.
“We’re absolutely seeing an uptick,” she said in an interview. “A lot of that is people, from our state and others, looking for advice and assurances.”
Abortion is legal in Massachusetts under a 2year-old law, but advocates say the state will likely become a destination for women coming from other states that have banned the procedure or tightened their laws following the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Childs-Roshak said the state’s providers have been preparing for the possible overturn of the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark ruling for several years.
“We’ve been doing a lot of things over the past five years to make sure that our health centers are resilient and able to expand or contract, depending on what is happening,” she said. “We also have lots of providers lined up and ready to see patients.”
Planned Parenthood has also been expanding its capacity for telehealth services, especially for medication abortion, which doesn’t require surgery.
Security is a major issue for abortion clinics, Childs-Roshak said, even though Massachusetts providers have had robust security protocols in place for years in response to a 1994 shooting rampage at two abortion clinics in Brookline that killed two receptionists and injured five other people.
“The reality is that we’re seeing increased acts of violence and anger across the country, so security is always going to be a concern,” she said.
Overall, Childs-Roshak said Planned Parenthood’s clinics have more than enough capacity to handle in an influx of patients coming to the state to get an abortion.
One reason is that the number of abortions performed in Massachusetts has been declining in recent years, which she attributed to expanded access to health care services and expanded sex education curriculums in public schools. But the Supreme Court’s decision is likely to change that, she said.
“These red state bans will only increase the rate of abortions, unfortunately,” she said.
A 2020 state law legalized abortion in Massachusetts and prohibited the state from interfering with a “personal decision” to get the procedure. It also allows abortions after 24 weeks, when deemed necessary by a doctor, and lowered the age of consent without a parent or judge from 18 to 16.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled June 24 that the Constitution doesn’t guarantee the right to an abortion, kicking the issue to states.
At least 13 states have abortion bans or so-called “trigger laws” that automatically ban abortions now that Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a woman’s health advocacy group.
At least four states — Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina — outlaw the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. Several other states are expected to pass restrictive laws on abortion access now that federal protections have been overturned, the institute says.
On Beacon Hill, leaders are scrambling to ensure that people who come to the state seeking the procedure are shielded from legal challenges.
The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday approved a bill that would shield providers of reproductive and “gender-affirming” care and their patients from potential out-of-state legal action. The proposal would also require abortions to be covered by insurance with no co-pays or deductibles.
Last week, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order prohibiting executive branch departments from cooperating with out-of-state investigations and shielding abortion clinic workers from losing professional licenses as a result of potential legal actions filed by other states.