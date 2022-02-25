With the need for housing assistance skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Action Inc.’s short-term mortgage and rental assistance program is getting a $200,000 boost from the city.
“Our intention is that will help us serve around 60 households,” said Action Chief Strategy Officer Joe McEvoy of the $200,000 in Community Preservation Act funding approved unanimouslyTuesday by the City Council
The Gloucester-based human service agency has been operating the program serving Cape Ann for more than 15 years, said Allison Lex, Action’s director of operations and planning.
She said the program provides short-term rental and mortgage assistance to low-income individuals and families that have had a temporary financial hardship such as an illness, job loss or unforeseen medical expense leaving them on the verge of eviction or foreclosure.
“We have seen a huge increase in requests for mortgage assistance and rental assistance as a result of COVID,” Lex said. “Over the course of the past nearly two years, the number of requests that we’ve been seeing per year has increased almost 10-fold, so it’s been a huge, huge increase, and unfortunately it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down at this point.”
Lex said the money from the city would be used for short-term assistance of about three to six months.
“By providing that assistance we are able to help people make ends meet, stay in their housing, stay in the community, and stabilize themselves and their families and put people in a better position than they were previously,” Lex said.
Action came before the city in 2020 when it started to see demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lex said. Action received two Community Preservation Act grants from the city “which have been a huge help.” The money helped 50 families stay in their homes, but has been exhausted, she said.
The majority of the households Action has assisted during the past two years, Lex said, earned less than 30% of the Area Median Income, which for a family of four translates to about $40,000 a year or less. The program works with the landlord or mortgage company so that the assistance goes directly to them, Lex said.
Last year, Action distributed $780,000 in rental and mortgage assistance, said McEvoy, who said the program covers a portion of the rent, depending on a client’s income and ability to pay.
The upper income limit to be eligible for the program in Gloucester is 80% of the Area Median Income, McEvoy said. For a family of four that works out to be $101,050, according to Action’s website.
“The reason for the higher numbers,” McEvoy said in an email, “is that this income level is often based on pre job-loss income, or factoring in high medical costs (for example) that may impact a family’s overall ability to meet their rent or mortgage obligations.”
McEvoy said the city’s Community Preservation money for the program will only be distributed to Gloucester residents. Other funding for the program comes from state and federal sources and other funders, including the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust, the Ipswich Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and Rockport’s Community Preservation Funds, according to Action’s website.
In addition to rental assistance, clients also get aid from Action’s community service navigators to help stabilize them with job searches or training or accessing food stamps or state health care benefits.
“We’ve seen really great success through the program,” Lex said.
“As COVID has wreaked its havoc on the community in general, I think it serves as a means to highlight just how fragile so many people are in Gloucester,” said Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, who said about 50% of residents are “housing-cost burdened.”
“Action oftentimes is the safety net for lots of residents, and they do it with no fanfare at all,” said Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley. He encouraged people who might need the assistance “to feel comfortable knowing that this organization is in place to do exactly that and help the most vulnerable people in our city.”
To apply for Action’s short-term mortgage and rental assistance, call 978-282-1000.
