The search for an executive director for the Cape Ann YMCA is back on.
Melinda Adam will no longer succeed Tim Flaherty as executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA.
In a prepared statement, YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco said the reason was “due to a private health issue.”
Adam was named to the position in late September. She has been the director of rehabilitation and sports medicine for both Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals since 2006, and oversees the hospitals’ four Center for Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine locations. The newest location, Physical Therapy Gloucester is located in the Cape Ann YMCA’s new Glen T. MacLeod building on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Adam did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
Lovasco will serve as interim executive director at Cape Ann YMCA until another candidate is selected.
“I’m feeling confident this perspective will help me as president and CEO, with being close to the product,” he told the Times.
While there’s no time frame as to how long he’ll serve, Lovasco said searches for executive directors in the past have lasted for “a couple of months to four to five months” depending on certain needs.
“We’re going to work with our volunteers and leadership team to look at what’s needed,” he said. “We’re not going to rush this. This is the time to be very critical because this Y deserves to have a person leading it that is absolutely perfect.”
Flaherty, 54, will remain as executive director of Greater Beverly YMCA once he returns from a medical leave. He also declined to comment on this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.