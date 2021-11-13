Addison Gilbert Hospital awarded an ‘A’ for patient safety

For the 18th time, Addison Gilbert Hospital has earned an "A" grade for its continued commitment to patient safety.
The top honor came from The Leapfrog Group's Fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, which signifies how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm, including medical errors, injuries, and infections within hospitals.
“The Addison Gilbert team works hard every day to provide high quality care to the community,” said Tom Sands, president of Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals in a prepared statement. “Even with the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, our clinicians and staff have remained committed to our patients, ensuring that they are providing the best care in a safe environment. We are proud to again receive this ‘A’ recognition.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are determined with the guidance of an expert panel using 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. Grades of A, B, C, D and F are assigned to more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Addison Gilbert Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”