Melinda Adam is the new executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA, succeeding Tim Flaherty, who is taking on the same role at the Greater Beverly YMCA.
Adam has served as director of rehabilitation and sports medicine for both Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals since 2006. Part of her role included overseeing the hospitals’ four Center for Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine locations. The newest location, Physical Therapy Gloucester is located inside Cape Ann YMCA’s new Glen T. MacLeod building on Gloucester Crossing Road.
“I am thrilled to have Melinda Adam on board as the new executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA,” said YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco, in a prepared statement. “She brings passion for the Cape Ann community and a strong desire to meet the needs of adults, children, and families in Gloucester and Rockport. Melinda is a wonderful addition to our team. She is a collaborative partner by nature as well as a seasoned and proven leader.”
In a letter sent to Cape Ann YMCA members, Flaherty, 54, of Beverly, thanked the residents of Cape Ann for inviting him into the community.
“I have enjoyed getting to know you all,” it reads. “I care deeply about what is best for the Cape Ann YMCA and assure you the staff and leadership of the Y are dedicated to providing a top-notch Y experience for everyone who comes through our doors.”
Flaherty has served as the executive director of Cape Ann YMCA for the last nine years. During his tenure, he oversaw the construction of the new Cape Ann YMCA. The building was opened to the public this past April.
“We worked hard as a team and community to build a statevof the art facility,” Flaherty said Wednesday. “Seeing the impact it made in a short time, it gives me great comfort knowing that it’s moving in the right direction. A good thing with staying in the organization is that I plan to work with the Cape Ann Y for years to come.”
When the pandemic forced the Ys to close, Lovasco said Flaherty collaborated with Action Inc. and the Grace Center in Gloucester to provide shelter for their homeless guests so they could remain socially distant and safe.
“He has been a consummate, compassionate leader in the community, developing partnerships that will serve the Cape Ann Y for years to come,” Lovasco said.
Flaherty said he worked closely with Adam in bringing Physical Therapy Gloucester to the Cape Ann YMCA.
“She’s a proven leader that can step right into the role and take this new Y to new heights,” he added.
While his letter states his last day at Cape Ann YMCA will be Oct. 21, Flaherty said this might not be the case. It is unclear when either Flaherty or Adam will start their new jobs.
