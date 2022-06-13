BOSTON — Nearly every day, for the past few weeks, advocates for child sexual abuse victims have flooded the inboxes of state lawmakers with pleas to close loopholes in state law that they say are allowing predators to go undetected.
The email blitz, which includes statistics and data about child sexual abuse in Massachusetts, lists of schools where abuse has been reported and first-hand accounts from victims, is part of a renewed push by advocates to pass a package of prevention bills that have been languishing in legislative committees.
Jetta Bernier, executive director of Massachusetts Citizens for Children, or MassKids, said advocates are frustrated over the lack of action on the proposals on Beacon Hill, especially given that there has been virtually no opposition to them. She said advocates have been pushing for the reforms for more than seven years.
“Every year, these amazing men and women who are victims of childhood sexual abuse come to the Statehouse and testify before public hearings and talk to the media,” she said. “And yet here we are at the eleventh hour, again, and we’re still looking for movement on these bills.”
One of the proposals, sponsored by Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, would expand the list of those required to report suspected child sexual abuse to include youth sports organizations, volunteer coaches, tutors and school contractors.
It also would require them to undergo annual training to detect and report abuse, and impose tougher criminal penalties for abusers. Schools and youth groups would also be required to adopt an abuse prevention policy prohibiting “boundary-violating behaviors” by adults.
The Legislature’s Education Committee held a hearing on the bill after Lovely filed it more than a year ago, where victims of sexual abuse gave emotional testimony in support of the changes. The Education Committee voted to advance the bill in March, but it has been sitting in the Senate Ways and Means Committee since then.
Another proposal, which is also pending before the Senate Ways and Means, is aimed at preventing sexual relations between educators and students that advocates say often go unreported, especially in private schools, where abusers begin “grooming” their victims.
It would prohibit schools from “passing the trash” by signing non-disclosure agreements with alleged abusers, allowing them to conceal histories of misconduct.
A spokesperson for Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, said the proposals are still under review by the office’s legal staff to determine if there is any fiscal impact from the proposals. There is no specific timeline for a vote on the proposal.
Another proposal, which is pending before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, seeks to prevent youth 19 and under from legally consenting to sexual relations with an adult “in a position of authority or trust” in a school or other institution.
Advocates say the move, if approved, would prevent adults from claiming “age of consent” as a legal defense in civil actions against sexual abuse that was initiated when the youth was underage.
Massachusetts has some of the nation’s toughest laws on mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse. Teachers, doctors, nurses and child care workers are threatened with fines and other penalties for failing to report allegations.
But advocates want the state to focus more on educating those who work around kids to notice signs of a possible sexual predator and tougher requirements for reporting abuse.
At least 48 states require certain professionals to immediately report knowledge or suspicion of child sexual abuse to some authority, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Of those, at least 18 have laws requiring reporting of suspected child abuse by all adults.
Advocates say tougher reporting requirements mean more eyes are watching.
“Right now, there’s some training that goes on about how to report cases, but we need to look at these grooming behaviors that we can identify,” Bernier said. “If we wait until the sexual abuse has happened, we fail these kids.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.