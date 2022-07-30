Nancy Schön made a lasting splash with her beloved public outdoor sculpture, “Make Way for Ducklings,” in Boston Public Garden.
Now at the age of 93, Schön continues to make ripples with her artwork. Five pieces in her latest series, based on Aesop’s fables, have been donated to Rockport Art Association & Museum through Rockport’s Lorraine Horn.
Schön returned to Rockport to say a few words during a recent reception at the historic art association located in the heart of the downtown. Prior to the event, a videotape session was arranged for her to talk about the history of the Aesop series.
One of the museum’s new sculptures is that of the “Tortoise and Hare.” Schon did a larger version that sits near the end of the Boston Marathon in Copley Square.
“It’s a perfect metaphor for the famous Greek Marathon run 2,500 years ago,” she said. “How perfect was the lesson of the ‘Tortoise and Hare.’ The message of the fable, ‘slow and steady wins the race’ is powerful. It was when I was thinking about my next project that I realized that my sculpture of the tortoise and hare was from one of Aesop’s fables. I believe it to be one of my most compelling sculptures.”
Intrigued by the ancient Aesop, Schön sought to learn more.
“I was astonished to discover that he was a Greek slave, said to have been responsible for having written 656 fables. Once reading them, I couldn’t stop. Here was a man who was born about 400 BCE and now 2,500 years later, we are still quoting his morals. I discovered that there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet so I decided that would make a nice series.”
She selected 24 fables that made an impact on her that would be the basis of her next sculptures.
“Each moral seemed as true today as it was the day it was written. I asked myself if we humans had not changed in all these years? What a powerful and profound message. How is it possible that this man could have been so wise and we are still quoting him — ‘Honesty is the best policy,’ ‘Look before you leap,’ ‘One good turn deserves another,’ ‘Even great wealth is worthless if it has no purpose,’ ‘There’s a time to work and a time to play’,” she noted.
Last summer, Horn was moved by an event organized and moderated by Heidi Caswell Zander at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, where Schön and her friend, the best-selling author Anita Diamont, conversed about the sculptor’s lifelong work. Horn later purchased five sculptures in that exhibition, with the idea to donate them to the art association during its centennial year.
“When I saw these works, I thought how my grandchildren would love them, and be able to touch them and interact with them and learn about their story,” said Horn. “The overarching idea is to introduce children to the world of art.”
The sculptor recalled the special memories of her mother reading fairy tales to her and how that influenced her when she pondered the impact of Aesop’s fables, which provided her with an artistic opportunity.
“By chance, as I started creating the first sculpture of the ‘Miser,’ I had him sit on a rock. I realized that my unconscious had told me that rocks symbolically indicated the timeless nature of these fables. Something made of stone is built to last forever,” said Schön. “Children are our future and they love these works. They can play with them and learn through the fables.”
Karen Koretsky, executive director of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, said this donation is an example of how supporting the artists among us impacts the many.
“Lorraine Horn was motivated to share the meaning and accessibility of Nancy Schön’s sculpture with the children that will visit our remarkable museum. As a result, Garth and Lindsay Greimann contributed toward the creation of family and school workshops centered on these sculptures, an educational film is being created and people will be encouraged to come together — as they did at the reception — to celebrate art, stories, children, and our future. The Rockport Art Association & Museum is honored and grateful to be the recipient of such incredible generosity and vision.”
The free family workshops continue on Saturdays through Aug. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. Each session includes storytelling and an art activity related to one of the five Aesop’s fables sculptures. To register and for details, visit https://www.rockportartassn.org/family-events.
“This program is absolutely marvelous,” said Schön. “I’m so grateful to have these sculptures given to the Rockport Art Association & Museum.”
In fact, she said she would be thrilled if all 24 sculptures in the Aesop’s fables series ended up in Rockport.