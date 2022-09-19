SALEM — It’s been a little more than a year since Kamran Siddiqi and his wife, Kamila, of Salem, have seen their eldest daughter, 4-year-old Alina. The family was split up at Kabul airport as they fled Afghanistan in August 2021.
The couple, who live in a third-floor apartment in the Palmer Cove neighborhood, also have a 2-year-old daughter, Anaya, and a son, Ahyan, 8 months.
Their older daughter is now living in London with her grandmother and she has never met her baby brother.
The family became separated amid the tumult at the gates of the airport during a chaotic two-week withdrawal and massive air evacuation of refugees by U.S. forces as the Taliban seized control of Kabul.
Refugees such as Kamran Siddiqi, who had worked for American contractors, uprooted and left everything behind as they fled for their lives.
Siddiqi said his family flew out around Aug. 24 to 26. He’s not sure of the exact date after spending three to four days straight outside the airport waiting for a chance to get in.
Roadblock to return
The reason he can’t bring Alina to America is she does not have an Afghan passport. Siddiqi said he will either have to apply for a humanitarian parole visa for her or the family will have to wait until he gets his green card and he can file a petition to bring her here.
“In the meantime, Seth Mouton’s office is helping me and they are trying to get her through the evacuation flights,” Siddiqi said.
Moulton said in a recent interview he is familiar with the family’s case and his office has been working hard on it for a while.
“This is not surprising, there are a lot of cases just like this,” said Moulton, who had flown to Afghanistan during the evacuation at the airport to see firsthand what was happening there. He said the tragedy of Afghanistan is still unfolding along with the continuing tragedy of Afghan allies who were left behind.
“It’s completely heartbreaking,” he said, about the inability of the family to be reunited.
“The technicality of this case is they need an Afghan passport, but, wake up State Department, let’s be realistic here,” said Moulton. “We are not going to get an Afghan passport from the Taliban for a little girl stuck in London. So cut through the bureaucracy and let us bring her to America to her family.”
Moulton’s oldest daughter is almost 4, he said, “and I cannot imagine trying to explain to her as her dad why she can’t come and be with the rest of the family. It’s just terrible.”
Searching for a better life
Siddiqi, 33, has spent most of his life as a refugee. His family left Afghanistan for Pakistan amid turmoil when he was a young child.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from a Pakistani university where school is taught in English.
In 2013, he returned to Afghanistan “in search for a better life.”
He held various jobs, including working for a little over a year on a contract with the U.S. Agency for International Development with an American contractor, and then with another U.S. contractor for 18 months. He also worked on a project through a USAID contract that Siddiqi said was called a cooperative agreement as a subcontractor, working as a finance specialist for 10 months.
Then he obtained his dream job with the Afghan government as director of forensic audit and special investigation for the Ministry of Public Health. His appointment was signed by the president of Afghanistan.
He worked at this job for a month and a half before Kabul fell on Aug. 15, 2021. Before that, Siddiqi had no intention of coming to the United States. But then he and his family realized the Taliban might come looking for him as a government official.
His cousin, a British national, was with them.
“He told me that, ‘Bring your family, let’s go. It’s not safe here’,” Siddiqi said.
Family splintered
At the airport amid the crush, they tried to enter the gate for Europeans, but there was a rush, fighting ensued and the gates closed.
His pregnant wife, baby daughter and he became separated from his oldest daughter, and his mother, brother and younger sister. Another sister who came from the United Kingdom was able to get these family members into the airport.
He had access to food and water but his older daughter and mother did not have access to proper food.
“My mother called me and told me that if we stay here any longer we might lose Alina,” Siddiqi said. “My sister told me I have a chance to take them to the U.K. and we don’t know whether the U.S. will allow them or not.”
His cousin, a Danish national living in the United Kingdom who was visiting family in Kabul, was also trying to leave. He offered to translate for officials from Denmark.
“My cousin voluntarily helped them and that was the way when my cousin asked the Denmark official: ‘That’s my cousin outside with his kid and he used to work with the Americans.’,” Siddiqi said.
The Danish official allowed his cousin to take all his documents and Special Immigrant Visa application and show it to U.S. officials who were dealing with the evacuation. They told his cousin if he could get Siddiqi and his family inside, “we can help him go.”
“We were waiting in (the) rush like everyone else was, but when the gate was opened, my cousin just took my hand and grabbed me inside.”
After four or five hours they were flown to Qatar.
‘Life in America is good’
“It was a mixed feeling,” Siddiqi said of his thoughts on the transport plane. “The feeling of my family getting separated, feeling of the job I wanted; I always wanted to have a government job with all the protocols and whatever I could do for my country … It was like a dream come true and everything just suddenly went away from me in my hands and I was struck with that.”
Siddiqi said he has since struggled in the months that followed when his daughter would call and ask him, ‘When will you come and meet me?’”
Siddiqi had never applied for a passport for his daughter because he never thought the government would fall so quickly.
“When there is peace there is no need to leave the country,” he said.
From Qatar they were flown to a camp in Sicily and later to Philadelphia and then to Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico for a month. Massachusetts accepted the family’s documents and they lived in Lynn for a few months before finding an apartment in Salem.
They were resettled in the area through the Refugee and Immigration Assistance Center in Boston.
Siddiqi was thankful for the help from Marblehead resident Kera Dalton, and from Gary Moorehead, director of the faith-based organization Kataluma, which works with RIAC helping refugees resettle in the area.
Through a connection in Marblehead, he landed a job at a custom compliance company in Peabody where he works as a trade analyst.
Despite his family being separated for the time being, Siddiqi said his life is back on track.
“Life in America is good,” said Siddiqi, who added that he has a lot more to learn. Before, they lived in a lawless country, but living in a country where people abide by laws “feels very good.”
