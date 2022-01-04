MANCHESTER — Town officials said they will be closely monitoring Strategic Land Venture’s proposed affordable housing project — which has been controversial on its own — after MassHousing barred project developer Geoff Engler from applying for any future Chapter 40B projects.
Earlier this month, MassHousing discovered Engler, on a project in Wellesley, had continued to work with Dean Behrend, principal of Riverview Crossings, LLC, on a 40B project in that town, despite telling the agency Behrend was “no longer involved in the development process” on an application. Behrend had been barred from MassHousing’s Chapter 40B application process after his company was accused of using falsified asbestos reports to demolish a single-family home in Mashpee.
MassHousing ordered Engler to submit an affidavit stating he was honest on the 44 other applications he sent to MassHousing over the years. MassHousing confirmed to the Gloucester Times earlier this week that Engler has complied.
Manchester Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said he is waiting to receive a copy of the affidavit.
“We’ll continue our process and monitor the situation,” he continued.
The Manchester project, named The Sanctuary, is seeking approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals. The next ZBA public hearing on the matter is expected to be held in mid-January.
“That will be the first time we’ll be asking about (SLV’s) application itself,” said ZBA Chairwoman Sarah Mellish.
Mellish said she wants to save her comments and questions regarding Engler’s recent dust-up with MassHousing for the next ZBA meeting.
The ZBA also plans to discuss the results of a peer-reviewed traffic study conducted around The Sanctuary’s proposed site. Mellish said she hopes to review the results of two additional peer-reviewed studies in the following months — one on the project’s environmental impact in February, the other on engineering in March.
“The peer reviews are the beginning of it all,” said Federspiel. “Then (the ZBA) will review some of the waivers that were requested.”
SLV has requested eight exemptions from the town’s wetlands protection bylaws.
Considering where the comprehensive permit is in the process, Federspiel expects the town may have to request an extension from the state. Chapter 40B gives local ZBAs a six-month deadline to either approve of deny the permit. Manchester’s deadline is at the end of May.
“We have months and months of work ahead of us,” Federspiel explained. “It’ll be well into spring if not over summer.”
