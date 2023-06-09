Gloucester High students returning from their recent senior prom were greeted with the surprise of tacos and tater tots whipped up by Chef Ross Franklin during a safety event after the prom. The program was sponsored by Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker and hosted by the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit and Gloucester High School.
“It was a huge success,” said School Resource Officer Mike Scola, who cooked up the idea.
Last year, the Community Impact Unit used its bus to serve ice cream to seniors coming back from the prom as a way to keep them safe, Scola said. This year, the idea for after-prom and graduation activities was supported by Tucker with grants, which were also offered to other high schools and school-sanctioned groups in Essex County, with Salem, Swampscott, Rockport, Masconomet Regional and others taking part.
Gloucester prom attendees who were dressed to the nines returned from the prom at Danversport in Danvers to the front of Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. There, they were greeted by the taco trailer of Chef Franklin’s 5 Star Phresh Phood. Scola said the seniors were surprised by the offering and hung around until midnight.
“He served 150-plus kids,” Scola said of Franklin, “and did it like it was McDonald’s. He pumped it out.” The tacos and tater tots proved more popular than the ice cream served last year, and most of the prom attendees hung around.
“It was gas,” said Gloucester High junior Lilly Pregent, 17, of the food truck after the prom. She said it was a big hit.
“I think it was very good and very responsible as a school to do that,” she said.
“It’s to give them a safe alternative after the prom,” Scola said of the event, which followed a recent Student Awareness Day that taught seniors about the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of making good decisions in advance of the prom. Tucker also spoke during this event in May.
“I’ve seen in my career kids that make decisions that they shouldn’t have and they end up regretting it for a long time,” Tucker said, urging seniors to stand up to peer pressure and make smart choices.
Scola said Tucker, the former Salem police chief and state representative, saw what Gloucester had done last year with the after-prom ice cream giveaway, and sponsored this year’s taco trailer with a $1,000 grant. This local grant was part of a series of grants issued by the DA’s office to support substance-free post-prom and post-graduation events.
“I’ve been very impressed with the community outreach efforts of the Gloucester Police Department, Mike Scola and school leaders,” Tucker said in an email to the Times. “It was great to address the seniors and attend their awareness event. It’s also great to partner with Gloucester and other departments on things like our grant program. We’ll be ready to help again next year.”
Tucker’s office made available $25,000 in drug forfeiture money to schools and school-sanctioned groups in Essex County, according to Glen Johnson, a spokesman for the DA’s office.
Applications for the program were opened from March 13 to April 7, and the program was promoted on social media and with all school administrators. Tucker reviewed and approved the grant requests with 11 grants awarded for the following programs:
- Amesbury High — for “Grad Night” on June 2, $2,500
- Haverhill High — for “Senior Farewell” on June 1, $2,500
- Gloucester High — for “After Prom Safety Event” on June 1, $1,000
- Lynnfield High — for “Junior Post-Prom Party” on April 23, $1,600
- Masconomet Regional High — for “All-Night Graduation Party” on June 2-3, $2,700
- North Andover High — for “All-Night Graduation Party” on June 2, $2,500
- Pentucket Regional High — for “Senior Celebration” on June 3, $2,000
- Rockport High — for “Substance-Abuse Speaker” before prom, $2,500
- Salem High — for “Senior Celebration” on May 26, $2,700
- Swampscott High — for “Senior Carnival Lock-In” on June 2, $2,500
- Triton Regional High — for “Gradventure” on June 3, $2,500
