A federal magistrate judge has set a trial date of Oct. 11 in two lawsuits brought by Gloucester police officers.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Page Kelley set the date last month, not long after a decision that narrows the issue to whether or not the city and former police Chief Leonard Campanello discriminated against Clifford Alves and Troy Simoes over their military reserve duties.
The lawsuits, filed in 2018, were among several filed by officers over issues that arose in the department during Campanello’s tenure.
Kelley’s decision said there were still questions as to why Alves was barred from doing outside work as a firearms instructor and that the city had offered conflicting reasons for why Simoes was not granted a promotion.
“The parties should consider the date to be a firm trial date and plan accordingly,” Kelley wrote in her order setting the trial date.
She also ordered a series of final deadlines for the exchange of evidence the two sides intend to use.
A final pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 21.
The third case, brought by Leon Stuart, has been in settlement talks. However, last month a different judge, Allison Burroughs, set a trial date of June 28 in the event that a settlement is not finalized.