ESSEX — A local waste hauling company failed to pay the full hourly wages for 61 of its drivers, according to the Attorney General’s office.
Now, Dynamic Waste Systems Inc., 34 Belcher St., will pay out more than $250,000 in restitution and penalties.
“Under our laws, employees in Massachusetts must be paid for the work that they do,” said Attorney General Maura Healey in a prepared statement. “As the result of our investigation, we are pleased to be able to compensate dozens of drivers who have been affected by this company’s bad practices.”
According to the AG’s office, two employees reported their managers advised them not break for meals while working despite the company taking 30 minutes off their time cards each day for such breaks.
“Massachusetts’ Meal Break Law provides workers with a right to at least a 30-minute unpaid meal break for each six hours worked in a calendar day,” the AG’s office said. “During this period, workers must be relieved of all their duties and be permitted to leave the workplace. Any requirement to remain on the employer’s premises is considered working time, and such a ‘meal break’ does not comply with the law.”
The company and its president, James Georgoulakos Jr., have also agreed to modify the company’s business practices
Assistant Attorney General Alex Sugerman-Brozan and Investigator Kevin Shanahan, both of the AG’s Fair Labor Division, handled the investigation.
