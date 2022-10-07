Agreement moves goal of street hockey rink forward

Gloucester has scored a Memorandum of Agreement with the nonprofit Gloucester-based Young Legends Street Hockey Inc. regarding the conversion of the basketball courts at Stage Fort Park into a street hockey rink which will allow construction to continue with the goal of a first phase completion aimed at this spring.
The agreement clarifies the city’s role in the project with the organization that offers youth street hockey lessons and teams, according to Mayor Greg Verga.
“The MOA was created to protect the interest of the City of Gloucester and the taxpayers, with the goal of moving this project forward to completion for the community to enjoy,” he said.
A ground-breaking ceremony for the 160- by 80-foot tile street hockey rink was held last November. The rink is replacing cracked basketball courts where youngsters used to play.
“It’s going to allow us to complete the remainder of the rink,” Carl Ellis IV, president and founder of Young Legends Street Hockey, said of the agreement, signed Sept. 21.
“We are going to move forward and finish the first phase of the rink,” said Ellis, adding he hopes this first phase will be completed by the spring.
Work has been on hold as the agreement was worked out. Ellis said the agreement protects both the city and his organization, and he noted his organization is the first to go through an official Memorandum of Agreement process with the city.
Verga noted the Young Legends program has about 80 to 100 players a season and 20 volunteer high-school and college student coaches. The program had been using Stage Fort Park’s crumbling basketball courts, but due to their condition, Young Legends submitted a proposal to the city in 2019 to convert them into the rink.
With the approval of the use of Stage Fort Park under former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s administration, Verga said, Young Legends received $100,000 from the city’s Community Preservation Fund to pay for a portion of the boards and tiles. Young Legends, Verga said, submitted a Rink Development Project budget indicating a total project cost of $631,201, with the organization representing it would be responsible for the fundraising and improvements and then donate the rink to the city.
Verga told the City Council the highlights of the agreement include:
• Young Legends shall submit construction and fundraising plans for the rink’s completion.
• The organization shall not perform work without proper building permits.
• Upon completion of the rink, Young Legends has agreed to donate to the city the materials, labor and work in connection with the improvements to Stage Fort Park for the installation and completion of the rink. The donation would be completed through a request to the mayor and the City Council for its acceptance, a process used for similar projects.
• The city, through the Department of Public Works, will maintain “control, custody and authority” of the rink at all times.
• Public Works may establish rules and regulations regarding the use of the rink, a use scheduling system, and set fees for the rink’s use. All user fees shall be paid to the city. The agreement calls for Young Legends to offer advice to Public Works on coming up with rules, regulations, scheduling and fees, and “Young Legends shall not be charged user fees.”
• Young Legends would submit a request to Public Works to schedule its time to use the rink on an annual basis. The agreement gives the organization “priority scheduling of the rink for conducting its programming.”
• At other times, the rink shall be available as a public recreational facility and to other groups to schedule games and activities.
• Young Legends shall submit to the Public Works for approval an annual maintenance plan.
Key investments for the street hockey rink have come from the city’s Community Preservation Committee, J. Linzee Coolidge of the Dusky Fund, BankGloucester, the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association and the Boston Bruins Foundation, which donated $100,000.
Ellis said when the city gives permission to complete the rink, installers will come down and finish up the boards and tiles. With inflation and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has a budget of $621,000, but he said enough has been raised to make the rink functional for the organization and others to use. Young Legends is looking to raise money for lights and a scoreboard.
“The administration looks forward to a positive working relationship with Young Legends,” Verga wrote to the council, “and is grateful for the recreational opportunities they have made possible in our community.”
