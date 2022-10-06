Five Afghani men and other Afghanistan refugees who now call Gloucester home and those allies who have helped them resettle here want you to make a kite and fly it in celebration and thanks.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allies of Our Afghan Allies is sponsoring Afghan Kite Day at Wingaersheek Beach at the end of Atlantic Avenue in Gloucester.
Everyone is invited, including Afghans, Allies of Our Afghan Allies volunteers and founders and friends. The weather is predicted to be sunny and cool in the 60s, so the group is advising attendees to dress warmly. Allies of Our Afghan Allies is a local community group that works with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston to resettle Afghan refugees.
Organizers will have supplies on hand so you can make your own kite, though you can also come with pre-made kites. There will also be some Afghan food prepared for you to taste. There will also be games of soccer, volleyball, and music.
“They want to have a celebration and kite flying is a part of the Afghanistan culture,” said the Rev. Rona Tyndall, pastor of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church.
In preparation for the event, Shamsul Rahman Dawodzai and the other Afghani men who share an apartment downtown have decorated the living room wall of their home with kites that have been made for Sunday’s celebration.
Dawodzai, who served in the Afghani military, was separated from his family when he left Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the chaos as American forces withdrew from the country with the fall of the capital, Kabul, to the Taliban.
On Thursday morning, he showed a reporter and a photographer how to make a kite. He took a thin, red plastic sheet about 2 feet square and folded it half along the diagonal. He then applied a line of glue to the fold.
“The stick is very important,” Dawodzai said of the thin, flexible wooden stick. He then glued small squares to the edges to secure the stick. He took another stick and bent in a semi-circle and glued it to the opposite corners and secured it. He then added a tail and some eyes.
Hedayat Ullah Akbari said flying kites is a traditional thing to do in Afghanistan, and a fun thing to do as a kid. “Instead of playing with the phones and stuff, everyone was going out with their friends playing this all day long,” he said. They would hold competitions and fight with the kites. “You go and fight with them and one of them will fall and people gather around to catch it.”
