Police and the Coast Guard are searching the Gloucester waterfront for a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Abbie Flynn, 60, of Gloucester, went missing Sunday afternoon after going on a walk in the Farrington Avenue area. She was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Chief Edward Conley said the Gloucester Police Department is actively searching for Flynn, and is seeking the public's help in locating her.
Police said they have no reason to believe any foul play was involved.
Flynn has brown hair and was last seen wearing a red jacket.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) are also assisting in the search for Flynn.
"We are currently concentrating our search efforts around the Farrington Avenue area in East Gloucester to include wooded paths and surrounding waters," Assistant police Chief Joseph Fitzgerald said in an email to the Times.
If anyone sees someone who is matching Flynn's description or has any information as to her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
