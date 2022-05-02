BEVERLY — Manchester and Essex children and police teamed up to win Project Adventure's first Amazing Race on Saturday.
More than 100 children, ages 6 to 12, participated in the inaugural Amazing Race at Project Adventure, 719 Cabot St. in Beverly. They were joined 50 law enforcement officers representing their communities.
The officers and the children formed teams to tackle obstacle courses, rock wall climbing, and low-ropes activities, and work together to achieve goals.
Taking part were Essex Officer James Romeos, and Manchester Dispatcher/Reserve Officer Sean Mullins, Officer Andrea Locke and Lt. Mark McCoy.
The team from Manchester and Essex took first place to beat out teams from Beverly, Lawrence, and Lynnfield.