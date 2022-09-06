The crowds may have come for the Parade of Sail but many of the vessels participating in last weekend’s 38th annual Gloucester Schooner Festival came to race.
The Maine-based schooner American Eagle took home the Esperanto Cup for winning the Mayor’s Race in 44 minutes, besting second-place finisher and Gloucester flagship Adventure by 14 minutes, and runnerup Roseway by 24 minutes.
American Eagle, a Gloucester-native schooner that ports in Rockland, Maine, also took the cup last year.
The Narwhal bested the Tyrone and Alert to win the Ned Cameron Cup for medium schooners, while the When & If bested the Adventurer and Brilliant for the Ned Cameron Cup M Class.
The When & If was created by America boat designer F.F. Pendleton for General (then-Colonel) George S. Patton in Wiscasset, Maine, in 1939.
Patton is quoted saying “When the war is over, and if I live through it, Bea and I are going to sail her around the world.”
The Malabar II took the Betty Ramsey Award in the small schooner class, outracing the Green Dragon and Renegade. In another race for a Betty Ramsey Award the Blackbird beat the Strombus.
The medium-sized schooner Narwhal claimed the title of fastest schooner with a lapsed time of 39 minutes.
The large schooner Columbia, a 175-foot steel replica of the famous fishing and racing schooner of the same name, won the 1923 Columbia Cup.