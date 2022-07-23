Kareem Traore, 18, a Bronx resident and recent graduate of Urban Assembly Media High said on his first trip to Gloucester and Cape Ann that America’s oldest seaport is far quieter and has far fewer trains, buses and buildings than where he comes from. He had never been to Gloucester before until last week.
It’s a place, he says, where “everyone knows each other.”
His free week-long visit to the seaport was not as a tourist but as part of domestic exchange program run by the American Exchange Project.
This relatively new program offers recent high school graduates a chance at a free exchange trip within the United States with the goal of lessening the divide among us and exposing students to a different way of life in their own country. Gloucester High’s participation comes at a relatively early phase of the program.
Traore was one of four students who came to Gloucester from other parts of the country, bringing their cultural experiences together as they got a taste of Gloucester.
In addition, four recent Gloucester High graduates have traveled or are planning to travel to another part of the country this summer, according to Superintendent Ben Lummis. The leader of Gloucester’s schools had seen an article in The Boston Globe last July about the project which sparked his interest in bringing it to the seaport this year.
“I loved every second of it,” said Traore of his visit. The group went whale-watching and the young man spotted a couple of whales.
“I have never been that deep into the ocean before,” he said.
Fellow exchange student Gepordie Smith, 18 a recent graduate of Davenport Central High School in Davenport, Iowa, which sits on the Mississippi River, had never seen the Atlantic Ocean before. She liked Gloucester’s working waterfront.
“I have not been to Gloucester or Massachusetts before,” said Smith. “I didn’t know Gloucester was a real place.”
“It’s nice. It smells like fish everywhere,” she said of Gloucester. “It’s nice.”
The group that visited Gloucester also included Ashanti Rodriguez of Dodge City, Kansas, and Deanna Aguilar-Hernandez of Indianapolis.
Locals’ travels
Lummis said four Gloucester High graduates are taking part this summer: Liz Dinan, who went to Dillon, Montana; C.J. Eaton, who visited Kilgore, Texas, Jay Fuller, who traveled to Lemmon, South Dakota, and Kenny Leal, who is traveling next week.
Fuller traveled to a city of 1,200 on the North Dakota border. “Everyone was so hospitable. Everyone was so kind,” he said.
He rode a horse, learned to shoot a 12-gauge shotgun and heard different attitudes toward guns as they are useful for hunting and on the ranch; caught fireflies; found great bike riding; went to a house on a lake with a waterslide; and attended the Boss Cowman Celebration. He was amazed at the place’s serenity.
He said it seemed everyone in Lemmon knows each other. He said his split dyed hair, purple on one side, black on the other, drew some stares and comments but also a lot of compliments. He also listened to people’s stories. “The people who live out there, they have so many stories,” he said. “These people have lived.”
He said there was a lot of curiosity about Gloucester. Some would ask him if his parents were fishermen (they’re not) and if they owned a boat. “Not everyone is a fisherman here,” Fuller said.
As Lummis became interested in AEP, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s office helped connect him with David McCullough III, the co-founder and CEO, and the grandson of noted author and historian David McCullough. A spokesperson for Moulton’s office said in an email the congressman got wind of the idea and thought it was excellent and he it flagged for other schools as well. Gloucester may have been one of the first on in the region to adopt it.
“We’re far too divided today,” Moulton said in a statement, “but programs like this will get our kids out of their comfort zones and to other parts of the country. I’m glad to hear that Gloucester High has adopted the American Exchange Project. This program is an excellent idea. Through it, students don’t have to leave the country to expand your worldview, to have enriching experiences, and to challenge their existing beliefs.”
Program growing
Gloucester’s participation comes at a time when AEP has started to scale up.
Last year, 20 kids in four towns in four states took part. This summer, roughly 135 students from 30 high schools in 23 states took exchange trips. The plan is to partner with 60 schools and have 1,000 participants next summer. MuCullough said the goal is to have the trips free and open to all.
“Our dream is to make senior exchanges as normal to the high-school experience as senior prom,” McCullough said.
McCullough, who is 28, came up with the idea from a 7,000-mile solo road trip from Boston to Cotulla, Texas, Pine Ridge, South Dakota and Cleveland, Ohio, that he started the day after turning 22. This glimpse of the American divide, and the friendships he made, inspired him to start the project, which was incorporated in 2019. AEP ran online programming in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love Gloucester, I’m a huge fan of Gloucester, I think it’s the perfect place to bring a program like this,” McCullough said.
Lummis said in an email McCullough helped get the project off the ground at Gloucester High, presenting to seniors while high-school families stepped up to host exchange students.
“With our country divided in so many ways, I think it’s incredibly important to have our young people learn about the lives and perspectives of people different from themselves,” Lummis said.
Lummis wants to grow Gloucester High’s participation in the coming years so that dozens and dozens of Gloucester High seniors “can see other parts of our country and have this type of life changing experience.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.