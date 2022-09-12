The name Nancy Gardner Prince is not a familiar one in Gloucester’s history, although her story is a remarkable one. Those connected to her — the wealthy Sargents, the Davises — are well remembered; homes from each family are now Gloucester museums. In Gloucester at the beginning of the 19th century, Prince was a free-born Black woman and granddaughter of a slave who worked as a domestic. Yet her journeys took her around the world, and she became one of the notable abolitionists of her time.
Excerpts from her memoir, “The Life and Travels of Mrs. Nancy Prince,” were recently featured online by the Gloucester 400+ Stories Project, which in part, aims to hear the unheard voices and share the untold stories of Gloucester’s past.
¢¢¢
“I was born in Newburyport, in 1799. My mother was the daughter of Tobias Wornton, who was stolen from Africa, when a lad, and was a slave of Capt. Winthrop Sargent; and, although a slave, he fought for liberty, and was in the Revolutionary army at the battle of Bunker Hill. My grandmother was an Indian.
“My father, Thomas Gardener, was born on Nantucket; his parents were of African descent, and he died of bleeding at the lungs, leaving my mother a widow the second time, with an infant in her arms. She then returned to Gloucester, her native place. My mother soon married again her third husband, by whom she had six children.
“My step-father was stolen from Africa, and while the vessel was at anchor in one of the Eastern ports, he succeeded in making his escape from his captors by swimming ashore … (He) came to Gloucester, and followed the sea, and was twelve years with Capt. Elias Davis, in the employ of Capt. Fitz W. Sargent. During the war he was taken by a British privateer, and pressed into their service. He was sick with the dropsy a long while, and died in 1813.”
¢¢¢
From the age of 14, it often fell on Nancy Prince to support her mother, brothers and sisters. Of her mother, she writes, “Her grief, poverty, and responsibilities were too much for her; she never was the mother that she had been before.”
In an effort to earn better wages, Prince takes a position with a family in Salem.
¢¢¢
“I did not wonder that the girl who had lived there previous to myself, went home to die. There were seven in the family; two of them being sick, one with a fever and the other in a consumption, of course the work must have been very severe, especially the washing. Sabbath evening I had to prepare for the wash. I was then but fourteen years of age, and a stranger. I was called up at two o’clock in the morning, and what embittered my heavy task, I was not spoken kindly to, but was blamed for being slow, and for not performing my work well. Hard labor and unkindness were too much for me, and in three months my health and strength were gone. I went home to Gloucester. ...”
¢¢¢
A few years later, Nancy Prince learns that her sister, who had taken work in Boston, had been “deluded away” and was living in what apparently was an unsavory house. “Her death would not have been so painful to me,” she writes.
Despite the bitter weather of that February 1815, and barely 16, Nancy Prince resolves to rescue her sister. She manages the arduous trip to Boston, an enlists a friend, a Mr. Brown, who arms himself with a cane and accompanies her to the house.
¢¢¢
“My sister I found seated, with a number of others, round a fire, the mother of harlots at the head. My sister did not see me until I clasped her round the neck. The old woman flew at me. ... Mr. Brown defended me with his cane from her attacks. There were many men as well as girls there, and all was confusion. ... I said, “Sylvia, my dear sister, what are you here for? Will you go with me?” The enraged old woman cried out, “No, she cannot go.” Sylvia replied, “I will go.” Then followed a scene. The old woman seized her to drag her down into the kitchen; I held on to her, while Mr. Brown, at my side, so used his great cane, and so threatened her, that she was obliged to let her go; and, after collecting her things, she left the house with Mr. Brown and myself.”
¢¢¢
Yet the ordeal had not ended, as the sisters tried to return home to Gloucester.
¢¢¢
“We expected Mr. Low, the driver of the Gloucester stage, who knew us as his towns-people, would let us take passage with him without any difficulty; but he refused, unless we would ride upon the top. It was very cold, and we had never rode in that way; his inhumanity grieves me even now. ... We were greatly embarrassed, when a colored man, unknown to us, penetrated our difficulties ... he very kindly took us to another stage-office, and we bargained for a horse and sleigh to take us to Salem ... had we attempted to walk, we must have frozen by the way.
¢¢¢
In 1822, by which time she is all of 23, Nancy Prince, “with a determination to do something for myself ... left my place after three months, and went to learn a trade; and, after seven years of anxiety and toil, I made up my mind to leave this country.”
Her travels took her far from Gloucester to the royal courts of Russia, where she ran a successful business making children’s clothes, to Jamaica for humanitarian work, and back to Boston, where she continued to work for emancipation and speak out for woman’s rights.
For more of her story, or for other biographies collected as part of the Stories Project, visit the Gloucester400+ website at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/story-category/biographies/