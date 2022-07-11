ANDOVER — Representatives of more than 70 colleges and universities will be available to meet with students and parents at college fair this Thursday, Thursday, July 14, on the Phillips Academy campus.
This event is free to the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking will be available in the Harrison Ice Arena parking lot, 254 S. Main Street (Route 28), Andover.
Sponsored by Andover Summer at Phillips Academy and the (MS)2, Mathematics and Science for Minority Students program, the fair will bring together representatives from institutions of higher learning from across the country to meet with students and parents as they begin the college search process.
A partial list of colleges attending the fair includes Bates College, Boston College, Dartmouth College, Drexel University, Kenyon College, Providence College, Syracuse University, University of Michigan, the United States Military Academy, and Yale University.
Students and their families may familiarize themselves with a wide range of colleges and universities of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases. Representatives will have literature to hand out and be available to answer questions.
Phillips Academy requires that all attendees be masked for attendance at public indoor events. Masks will be provided to those who do not bring their own.
For more information about the fair, call 978-749-4400, or email summer@andover.edu.