The 2022 Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show will be held live and in-person this weekend, Oct. 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the newly renovated Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. Admission is free.
Celebrating its 38th year, this curated show and sale is known for the high quality of the art and the friendly atmosphere created by the all-volunteer staff of local residents. The show presents one-of-a-kind works by 30-plus talented artisans from across Cape Ann and beyond. Collectors have the opportunity to acquire works of art directly from the artists who created them.
Handcrafts on display include jewelry, blown glass, cashmere mittens, pashminas, ceramics, wood, paper goods, baby gear, artisanal dog treats, and candles. The Gallery showcases a wide selection of oils, watercolors, and pastels.
Proceeds from the show benefit the Annisquam Village Church and its support of community outreach programs across Cape Ann. For more information, please contact annisquamartcraftshow@gmail.com or visit annisquamartsandcraftshow.org.