BOSTON — A day before the signatures are due, the campaign behind an initiative petition laying out labor rules for rideshare and delivery drivers said that it had submitted more than enough signatures to keep its proposal on the move.
The initiative petition, supported by many drivers and a coalition that is funded by Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, would declare that rideshare and delivery drivers are independent contractors rather than employees and offer some benefits, such as paid sick leave and a minimum pay guarantee.
The coalition, called the Massachusetts Coalition For Independent Work, announced Tuesday that it has submitted 260,000 signatures to town and city clerks, with about 130,000 signatures submitted for each version of the question.
At least 80,239 certified signatures must be turned into Secretary of State William Galvin's office by Dec. 1 to keep initiative petitions on track and put them before the Legislature for potential consideration in 2022.
"It feels incredible to have this level of support from voters across the state," Prossie Namanda, an Instacart shopper from Waltham, said in a statement released by the coalition. "As a single mother doing this work, I'm so excited to see this progress and am grateful that people in Massachusetts recognize that drivers and shoppers should have the flexibility we want and need, with access to more benefits too."
If approved, the proposal would establish a pre-tips earnings floor equal to 120% of the state minimum wage, estimated at $18 per hour in 2023, for app-based rideshare and delivery drivers. In addition, rideshare and delivery network companies would be required to pay health care stipends for drivers who work at least 15 hours per week, including full stipends equal to 100% of the average employer contribution to a Health Connector plan premium for those who work an average of 25 hours or more per week. Drivers would also be able to earn paid sick time and paid family and medical leave.
While signature hurdles derail some campaigns, the coalition was able to amass its signatures with the help of paid signature gatherers.
Opponents of the question, organized as the Coalition To Protect Workers' Rights, include some app-based drivers and labor unions who assert that the plan would "undermine the rights, benefits, and legal protections of consumers and workers."
"Instead of following the law like thousands of Massachusetts employers do every day, giant tech companies like Uber, Lyft, and Instacart are trying to use their money and power to exploit their workers and shield themselves from liability," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in September. "Let me say it loud and clear: these Silicon Valley employers need to follow the law, pay their taxes, and abandon their $100 million lobbying campaign."