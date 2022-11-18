The architect for the Sawyer Free Library project outlined design changes to make the $29 million renovation and addition project more economical and mirror the design of the existing main library.
The new design gets rid of a sliver of an addition along the south side of the “Monell building,” the 1976 addition to the Gloucester library designed by local architect Donald Monell. In its stead will be a glass “gasket” between the old and new buildings. The Monell building will also be fully renovated.
“We’ve made some changes to the design since the last time you saw it,” Matthew Oudens, founding principal of Oudens Ello Architecture of Boston, told the annual meeting of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Corporation, which was held Wednesday evening in the main library. The building has closed to make way for construction scheduled to begin next year. A temporary library has been set up at 21 Main St.
“Costs are going up as everybody is not surprised to hear, and so we’ve needed to be nimble and make some modifications but at the same time we’ve managed to hold on to everything that is important about this project,” Oudens said.
He showed an overview of the former plan to illustrate the changes.
“There’s a small sliver of addition we had planned on the south side of the building,” said Oudens, who noted the construction management firm, W.T. Rich of Beverly, has been brought on to help with planning the project.
“And we came to realize that that sliver, although it did a lot of good things for us in terms of the way the library was planned, was very expensive to build,” Oudens said.
Oudens pointed out that the library itself is hard to navigate, with two different entrances, one from Dale Avenue and one from the parking lot on the School Street.
The addition on the School Street side of the building and the sliver of an addition to the west was meant to create a new atrium between all three floors to make the library easier to navigate.
Instead, the architects have added what they call a “gasket,” a glass-enclosed staircase and an elevator between the old library building and the new to help people get around and bring more light into the building.
“It’s more economical than the previous atrium design and it’s a clear way, a clear signal of where you circulate in and out of this building,” he said.
The addition at the back of the library now extends to the north. It will have light-colored bricks to match the painted bricks of the Monell building, Oudens said.
“With the new building we are trying to reinterpret some of the elements of the Monell that people like,” Oudens said, such as a repetition of vertically grouped windows with a projected frame around them.
