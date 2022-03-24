Peabody
Wednesday
A person walked in to report that Saugus police had towed their vehicle. Saugus said the vehicle was stolen from New York. The officer will document the case.
A 47 Aborn St. caller reported that she never received two packages that were delivered to her house last week. The officer will document the loss of the packages.
A caller reported at, 4:54 p.m., that earlier today, while at or near Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100R Cedar Grove Road, she was approached by a suspicious white male. She said he had dark brown hair, a slim build, was about 5' 9", in his early 30s and driving a blue SUV. She said he attempted to approach her while her back was turned, and when she saw him, she screamed and he fled.
A party reported, at 8 p.m., that his bicycle had been stolen from the Elks Lodge, 40 Oak St., at approx. 7:45 p.m. The suspect was describe as 15-17 years old. He had a thin build, and curly black hair, possibly with blonde/orange highlights.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 8:15 p.m., in the vicinity of Lynn Street and Bay State Road and summoned the 21-year-old Peabody driver to appear in court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; unregistered operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and a number plate violation,.
Thursday
A party from 15 Jennings Circle called police, at 12:24 a.m., to report they had ordered food from a home delivery service but they didn't want to go out to the vehicle to pick it up and now the driver won't leave the driveway. He left before police came.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:40 a.m., in the vicinity of Flagship Motorcars, 202 Newbury St., and summoned the operator, a 39-year-old Peabody woman, to court for operating an unregistered and an uninsured vehicle.
An officer reported, at 9:20 a.m., that the vehicle with Mass. plate # 8XM162 and a white male operator had failed to stop on Pine Street and continued on to Route 1 south. A bolo was put out over the North District, but officers did not locate the operator until he returned to his residence, where he was placed into custody. Arrested was Michael J. Crotty, 40, of 31 Pierpont St., Apt. 1, Peabody. Crotty was charged with operation of a motor-vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; failing to stop for police; reckless operation of a motor-vehicle; and improper operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Lake and Winona streets, at 11:07 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with air-bag deployment. Both vehicles had to be towed, but there was no indication either operator was injured, and one was transported to Wendy's on Newbury St., Peabody. There was no indication of citations.
Beverly
Wednesday
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location at 4:47 p.m., for a party experiencing a mental health episode.
Police and ambulance responded to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 7:04 p.m., for a possible medical overdose.
Police were sent to 304 Cabot St., at 9:38 p.m., for a man sleeping under a table.
Thursday
An officer was sent to a Story Avenue address, at 1:36 a.m., to check on a dog neighbors said had been barking since 11 p.m.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Roderick Avenue, at 6:50 a.m. for a baby running a temperature of 105 degrees.
Two officers were sent to 40 Heather St., at 7:20 a.m., to move along a homeless man sleeping in the lobby.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 8:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Five officers were assigned, at 9:13 a.m., to Beverly Hospital for a prisoner watch.
Police were called to 3 Concord Terrace, at 10:25 a.m., for people breaking the lock off the front door. They had been ordered to perform an assessment of the property and were authorized to make forced entry if necessary.
Police were called to St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 12:25 p.m., for a female causing a disturbance at the church.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 207 Highland Ave., at 4:11 p.m. to make a well-being check.
At 4:45 p.m., police were sent to 214 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A reported larceny brought police to 63 Broad St., at 5 p.m.
Officers were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 6 p.m. to quieten a disturbance.
Police went back to 116 Lafayette St., at 6:55 p.m. to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
An office went to 8 Hazel St., at 7 p.m. to look into a noise complaint. A second noise complaint brought police to 24 New Derby St., at 9:08 p.m.
Officers were sent to 18 South Washington Square, at 11:15 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Thursday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to Lifebridge-North Shore, 56 Margin St., at 12:36 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 5:38 a.m., vehicles were towed from the vicinity of Boston and Essex streets to allow for street sweeping.
Additional vehicles were towed from Boston Street at 6:57 a.m. for street sweeping.
An officer was called to CVS, 200 Essex St., at 9:30 a.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 300 Washington St., at 10:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Orne Square, at 11:58 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:05 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:40 p.m., at the intersection of Carlton and Essex streets on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation and records check they arrested Stafford Goodman, 35, of 33 Chatham St., Apt. 8, Lynn. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; a number plate violation to conceal his ID; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were called to 3 Hardy St., at 2:28 p.m., to end a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 330 Lafayette St., at 3:57 p.m.
Police made five motor-vehicle traffic stops, between 5:12 and 5:25 p.m., respectively, in the vicinity of 87 Canal St., 68 Proctor St., at the intersection of Bridge and Mall streets, at 8 Hawthorne Blvd., and at the intersection of Canal and Gardner streets
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 4:42 p.m., for a hit-run accident involving a gray Honda Element.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Danvers High School, at 7 p.m., to check for two girls in the woods. They were not found.
Thursday
Police were sent to 128 south and Endicott Street at 3:10 a.m., to check on what appeared to be a disabled motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Matthew Vinchera, 27, of 1345 Bodwell Road, Manchester, New Hampshire, and charged him with drunken driving.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Maple Street and I-95, at 9:12 a.m., to check on a possible vehicle fire.
Officers responded, at 9:50 a.m., to the intersection of Burley and Conant streets for a two-car accident with possible injury.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 10 Newbury St., at 11 a.m.
At 12:42 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of 53 Liberty St., for a 2-car accident without injuries.
A motor vehicle with possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Hobart and Pine streets, at 2:03 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A driver was stopped on Tedesco Street, at 9:13 a.m., and given a verbal warning for making a right turn on red without stopping.
An officer was sent Front Street, at 9:45 a.m., to investigate the removal of a sign.
Another vehicle was stopped on Todesco Street, this at 10:50 a.m., and warned for for turning right on red without stopping.
An officer was sent to Pickwick Road, at 10:50 a.m., for a general complaint.
An officer was called to Edgemere Road, at 3:50 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police and ambulance were sent to Powder House Court, at 5 p.m., to assist a citizen. No cause was shown.
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Lighthouse Lane, and Baldwin Road, between 9:22 and 10:33 p.m., to make property checks
Thursday
Three more property checks were reported, between 12:36 and 12:45 a.m., at Stramski Way, Community Road, and Atlantic Avenue.
A vehicle was stopped at 6:29 a.m., in the vicinity of Maple and Tedesco streets and the operator was cited for a motor vehicle offense. The offense was not indicated.