Peabody
Wednesday
A resident of 8 Crowninshield St. spoke to police, at 12:40 p.m., regarding an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. The caller said they had already spoken with management and they requested the issue be documented by police.
An officer reported, at 2:10 p.m., seeing five dirt bikes driving erratically on the wrong side of the road, and they failed to stop for police. They were last seen taking a right onto Aborn toward Salem. Salem police were notified and they will document.
An Elginwood Road caller reported, at 2:17 p.m., that when she was walking her dog by the McCarthy School, she saw a group of teens in a car with what appeared to be a rifle. It may have been a BB gun, she said, but she was unsure, and when she started taking a video, the car drove away. The officer said he is aware of kids using airsoft guns near the school. He spoke with the caller and the owner of the vehicle and said all was in order.
Police were sent to a Tracey Street apartment at 5:30 p.m. in response to a call about a past assault. They were advised the assault took place in Lowell, and the caller was advised to call there to report the incident.
Police were called to People's United Bank, 2 Central St., at 6:40 p.m., after a cleaner reported a suspicious male was apparently making camp in the ATM. He said the man had several bags with him and property strewn about the floor. An officer sent the camper on his way.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut and Central streets and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Rudolph Collymore, 29, of 26 Newcastle St., Lynn. Collymore was charged with drunken driving and with failing to stop or yield.
An ambulance was dispatched to 3 Plymouth Road, at 8:30 a.m., for a caller who was going through alcohol withdrawal and requested medical assistance. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
The director of Nursing at Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Nursing, 96 Forest St., called police, at 9:20 a.m. to report a visitor who had made a threat to a resident.
Police received a report, at 9:35 a.m., of a motor-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 587 Lowell St. The accident involved a red Dodge Ram truck and a gray Honda Accord. There were no injuries, but the Honda was towed.
Police were notified, at 10:30 a.m., of a two-vehicle accident in the vicinity of Andover Street and Route 128 north. There were no injuries and neither vehicle had to be towed.
A woman flagged down an officer at 11:25 a.m., in the vicinity of Ellsworth Road, to request help. An ambulance was dispatched, and the woman, in the meantime, complained to the officer that she was upset because her daughter hadn't paid her phone bill. The officer left a voicemail for the daughter, and the woman refused medical attention.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was called to an Elm Street address, at 9:20 a.m., to look into an item stolen from a package.
Firefighters were called to Front Street at 1:03 p.m., to investigate smoke in the first-floor dining room.
Firefighters were called to Creesy St., at 2:24 p.m., to investigate an odor of natural gas.
At 4:50 p.m., police were called to Front Street on a general complaint.
A motor vehicle was stopped at 6:45 p.m. on West Shore Drive and the operator was given a verbal warning.
At 10:15 p.m., officers did a property check on Lighthouse Lane.
Thursday
Officers made property checks on Wyman Road, Ocean Avenue, and Stramski Way between 12:22 and 12:37 a.m.
Moments before 2 a.m., an officer was called to Jersey Street to assist a citizen.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Highland Avenue, at 4:55 p.m. to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to three different locations between 6:10 and 6:20 p.m. to make well-being checks: 194 Jefferson Ave., 8 1/2 Albion St., and the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues.
A minor two-vehicle accident brought police to 50 Traders Way, at 7:13 p.m. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to Salem Depot Station, at 9;25 p.m.
Officers were sent to 48 Prince St., at 10:20 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 10:24 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 56 Margin St., to end a disturbance.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought officers to 48 Clark St., at 11 p.m.
Thursday
A noise complaint brought an officer to 61 Bridge St., at 12:06 a.m.
At 1:10 a.m., officers were sent to 52 Bridge St., to make a well-being check.
Police sent to 72 Flint St., at 3:21 a.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested a 41-year-old homeless man on outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 12 First St., at 3:27 a.m., to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
One noise complaint brought officers to 247 Essex St., at 6:13, and another brought them to 10 Congress St., at 6:14 a.m.
Police were called to 11 Dodge St., at 9:03 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A cruiser was sent to 12 Loring Ave., at 9:10 a.m., for a parking complaint.
At 10:50 a.m., an officer was called to 4 First St., to keep the peace.
An officer was called to Bridge and March streets, at 11 a.m., for a road-rage incident.
At 11:03 a.m., a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported at 232 Highland Ave.
Police went to 29 New Derby St., at 11:11 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they arrested John Thornton Nitkiewicz, 29, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with trespass.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 27 Congress St., at 11:40 a.m.
At 12:18 p.m., police were dispatched to 10 Howard St., for a fight.
A mutual aid call brought police to 30 1/2 Hazel St., at 12:20 p.m., where they arrested a 55-year-old Salem man, of that address, on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were dispatched to 20 Fort Ave., at 12:35 p.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
Police were sent to 55 Tremont St., at 1:08 and to Victory road, at 2:43 p.m., to check out two separate instances of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., starting at about 5:20 p.m., to keep the peace for three consecutive private trespass tows.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Conant Street address, at 4 p.m., to check on a possibly suicidal female.
Officers were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 7:16 p.m., for two unwanted male guests outside.
Police were called to Hunt Nursing Home, 90 Lindall St., after a resident reported $1,000 had been taken from her purse.
When a cruiser was sent to a Water Street intersection, at 8:43 p.m., for a vehicle sitting at the stoplight, officers found an intoxicated operator still drinking. After checking his license and record, they arrested Reginaldo Esteban, 51, of 34 Linden Street, Lynn, and charged him with drunken driving, 1st offense; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and drinking alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle.
Thursday
An officer was sent to18 Seneca Drive, at 10:45 a.m., to take a report on a fraud/identity theft case.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:40 a.m., for suspicious activity in a restroom.
Police were called to 4 Hathorne circle, at 12:25 p.m., for a hit-and-run — a parked vehicle was hit in the lot.
Police were called to 160 Dayton St., at 1:57 p.m., for an intoxicated person who was out of control. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 5 Cherry Hill road, at 3:52 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury, but the person refused medical attention.
Beverly
Wednesday
A 175 Elliott St. party called police, at 4:07 p.m., to report a stolen trailer.
An officer was sent to 181 Elliott St., the Cummings Center, at 5:15 p.m. to investigate a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 64 Cabot St., to check on a family who had not been heard from since Monday.
Police were called to 86 Northridge Road, at 7:50 p.m., to investigate a past hit-and-run with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 9:47 for a person who had overdosed on a medication.
Police went to 28 Charnock St., at 10:36 p.m., to report on a discarded couch with racist tagging left on the curb.
Thursday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Dodge Street address, at 12:20 a.m., for a medical/mental health issue called in by a boyfriend.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Livingstone Avenue, at 12:45 a.m., for an unknown medical overdose.
Police were sent to a Lenox Street address, a 4:40 a.m., after a party called concerned for their girlfriend who was apparently suffering from an unknown medical condition.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched to an Essex Street address to assist an elderly female who was having trouble breathing.
Police went to 500 Cummings Center, at 10:05 a.m., for a case of check fraud.
Police were sent to a Broughton Drive address, at 12:25 p.m., to assist the DCF with removing two children.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 55 Dodge St., at 1 p.m.