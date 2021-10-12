Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to East Street, at 5:55 p.m., to speak with a man who thinks his backpack was stolen.
At 6:35 p.m., the CID was sent to a Brimbal Hills Drive address to assist the FBI.
An officer was sent to 502 Cabot St., at 6:55 p.m., to disperse a bike gang from the parking lot.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Blaine Ave, at 9:20 p.m., to disperse a group of 30-40 youths causing a disturbance.
At 9:40 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Dodge St., for suspicious motor-vehicle activity.
Police were dispatched to 52 Rowell Ave., at 10:08 p.m., to check on the noise and parking issues at a house party that caused neighbors to call and complain.
Monday
At 1:23 a.m., officers noted that people were sleeping by the bath house.
Officers went to 31 Simon St., at 4:05 a.m., to encourage an unwanted guest, against his wishes, to leave. He left.
A Cabot Street resident walked into the station, at 12:20 p.m., to report a fraud.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Park St., at 1:17 p.m., for what was first reported as a possible hand amputation. The victim, a 60-year-old Beverly man employed by Boston North Fence was using a table saw on a job at the Park Street location when he accidently cut off the end of his left middle finger down to the last knuckle. He was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment and OSHA was notified by the company.
An officer was sent to 18 Colgate Road, at 4:33 p.m., to speak to kids hitting golf balls off a house.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and West Dane streets, at 4:45 p.m., for a male passed out in the bushes.
An officer was sent to 5 Wendgail Court to check out damaged siding on a building residents believed had been done by vandals.
An officer was sent to 15 Bow St., at 6:10 p.m., for a possible burglary/break and entry to a motor vehicle. The resident noted things had been moved around the apartment.
Police were called to 67 Herrick St., at 8:40 p.m., for a large group of unfamiliar people in the yard.
Police went to a Mill Street address, at 9:20 p.m., for a well-being check after child called about an argument with their mother.
Police went to Tall Tree Drive at 11:08 p.m., to take a report on a 16-year-old who had run away from home.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 60 River St., and arrested the driver. Sean Phillip McCrea, 45, of 17 Bentley St., Salem. McCrea was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with a motor vehicle lights violation.
Police responded to a 60 River St. location at 2:07 a.m., after a party called to say that someone was on his boat.
Police were dispatched to an apartment building at 131 Rantoul St., at 6:47 a.m., for an open restaurant safe
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Exit 19 off Route 128 to assist state police with a crash.
The report of an attempted fraud case brought police to 55 Dodge St., at 12:15 p.m.
A caller reported at 1 p.m. from 131 Rantoul St., that their car had been vandalized.
Peabody
Monday
State police in Marlborough reported, at 7:17 a.m., they had found a vehicle on I-495 near mile marker 6.8. The vehicle was damaged but the operator was not to be found. They are trying to contact the owner and find out who and where the operator may be. There has been no response at the owner's door at 17 Orchard St., Peabody, after multiple attempts.
A woman called, at 1:27 p.m., from 64 Central St., to report the tires on her vehicle had been damaged, possibly by her sister's ex-boyfriend.
An ambulance was sent to the Northshore Mall at 2:35 p.m. for an elderly party who had fallen on the escalator. She was evaluated by Atlantic.
A caller reported, at 4:55 p.m., that both of the license plates had been taken from her vehicle sometime since 4 p.m., Saturday when she parked it on Railroad Avenue.
An ambulance was sent to a Drake Way apartment at 5:10 p.m. to transport a mother, with out-of-control kids, who was experiencing chest pain, to Beverly Hospital. The children were left in the care of the grandmother, and the mother will reach out to their DCF-assigned social worker regarding their ongoing behavioral issues.
Police were sent to Bagel World, 246 Newbury St., at 9:50 p.m., for three vehicles full of youths causing a disturbance, but the youths got their bagels and left before police arrived.
Tuesday
A man called police, at 8:15 a.m., from Travel Leather Co., 39 Wallis St., to report his vehicle had been broken into. Police noted someone entered the vehicle sometime within the last week and stole some 10-15 tools. The vehicle was left unlocked.
Police and fire were called to 141 Summit St., for a trash truck with fire in the rear. The operator dumped his load in a nearly-empty side parking lot and the Fire Department extinguished the burning trash pile. No one was injured and the trash company cleaned up the sodden mess.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 25 Station Road, at 12:40 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
At 1:42 p.m., police were called to 122 Lafayette St., to investigate a larceny.
At 2:22 p.m., police were called again to Lafayette St., this time to 330 Lafayette, for a different larceny.
An officer went to 20 Hazel St., at 4:20 p.m., for a parking complaint involving a resident parking sticker.
Police were dispatched, at 5:20 p.m. to 400 Highland Ave., for a past break and entry.
A new incident of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 220 Lafayette St., at 5:37 p.m.
An officer was sent to 295 Derby St., at 6:17 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to 49 Butler St., at 9:35 p.m.
Police were called to 161 Essex St., at 9:40 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were dispatched to 17 Traders Way, at 9:50 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 11:50 p.m., police responded to 311 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Tuesday
A complaint of harassment brought police to 100 Washington St., at 8:40 a.m.
Officers were called to 9 Hancock St., at 9 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
At 9:50 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Lafayette and Cedar streets for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 80 Linden St., at 12:03 p.m., to keep the peace.
Two separate but nearly simultaneous parking complaints brought police to 87 Canal St., at 2:10 p.m., and to 93 Canal St., at 2:13 p.m..
An officer was sent to 10 Dow St. at 3:15 p.m., to speak with a party who was being harassed.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Gingerbread Hill Road at 11:35 a.m., to investigate a case of check fraud.
A lost or stolen trailer license plate was reported at 4:29 p.m., from Glendale Road.
A kid was struck by a car at 5:06 p.m., on Dow Street.
Police went to Central St.., at 8:25 p.m. for a neighbor complaint.
A drunken male was picked up at 9:07 p.m. in the vicinity of Washington and Pleasant streets and placed into protective custody.
Saturday
A disturbance was reported, at 12:30 a.m., on Pleasant Street.
Officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 12:25 p.m., to investigate a larceny/forgery/fraud.
Another case of larceny/forgery/fraud brought police to a Prospect St. address, at 12:40 p.m.
Police went to a Lawrence Drive residence, at 5:53 p.m., to look into a case of credit-card fraud.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Winslow Square Lane, at 1:35 a.m., for a suspicious person in the area.
At 3:47 a.m., police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Sevinor Road, for a motor-vehicle crash. Police arrested the operator, Victor M. Rodriguez-Bernabel, 23, of 290 Washington St., Salem. Rodriguez-Bernabel was charged with drunken driving; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; carrying a firearm without a license; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle and possession of ammunition without an FID.
Monday
An officer was sent to a West Shore Drive location at 5:25 p.m., for a disturbance.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple and Elm streets, at 6:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police arrested a 33-year-old Danvers man on a probation warrant, at 7:10 p.m. at the Liberty Tree Mall.
Monday
Officers were called to Hathorne Green Condominiums, 320 Newbury St., at 10:30 a.m., for two parties in a non-domestic dispute involving dogs.
Officers were called to 18 Grandview Road, at 3 p.m., for a residential break-and-entry and consequent jewelry theft.
Police were sent to the intersection of Endicott and Sylvan streets, at 4:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Elliott Street and Route 128 south for a two-car accident with possible personal injury.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Holten Street and Burroughs, just before 7 p.m., for a possible pedestrian accident.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Riverside School, at 8:20 a.m., for a practice bus evacuation as part of the Community Policing Program.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:35 a.m., for a past shoplifting.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Andover Street and Brooksby Village Drive at 11:40 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident.
A report of a man on a dirt bike disturbing the peace brought police to Mariners Point Condominiums, 58 River St., at 3 p.m., but he had gone on his way.
Swampscott
Saturday
A young child called 911 at 10:44 a.m., from a Salem Street address to report that her mom was not feeling well and had her hand on her chest. The child said her mom felt like she was going to pass out. Lynn Fire responded and transported the woman to a local hospital.
A caller reported, at 11:15 a.m., than an inappropriate sign was being hung on a flag pole at the monument at Town Hall.
A caller advised police, at 11:33 a.m., that a female was causing a disturbance at Town Hall by the flag pole.
A Humphrey Street caller requested, at 12:30 p.m., an officer to check the male party holding a sign at Kings Beach by the Lynn line.
Sunday
Police were advised, at 6:31 a.m., that an elderly Hemenway Road female with dementia had fallen and needed medical transport. Lynn fire was notified.
A report on political signs being placed on town property was left on the building inspector's answering machine, at 1 p.m.
A Bradlee Avenue caller told police, at 5:45 p.m., that a black Ferrari was speeding around the neighborhood, including going "90 mph" down Bradley Street. The Ferrari was long gone when police arrived.
A caller reported, at 9:55 p.m., from the vicinity of 14 Paradise Road, this roommate's former co-workers had pulled up in a gray Taurus and threatened them, then drove off in an unknown direction.
Monday
The building manager at 100 Vantage Terrace reported, at 5:37 p.m., that a tall male was going door-to-door asking people to switch to another electricity provider. Police located and stopped two males from Louisiana driving a Massachusetts van, and advised them of Swampscott regulations regarding door-to-door solicitation.
A Cherry Street caller asked to speak with an officer at 11:55 p.m., because the radio waves were making her legs twitch.