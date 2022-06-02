Now in its 39th year, Cape Ann Artisans is celebrating spring and creative inspiration with its Open Studio Tour this weekend.
The self-guided tour visits 16 artisans at 15 stops spread out in varied neighborhoods in Gloucester and Rockport on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New to the tour are three new Gloucester-based artisans: photographer John Abisamra, painter and mixed media artist Rebecca Anne Nagle, and painter Melody Phaneuf.
Many of the featured artists have talked about inspiration and current artistic direction in the “From the Studio” blog on the Cape Ann Artisans website, capeannartisans.com.
“My real passion is to capture the beauty of Cape Ann and its magical light through my camera. I try to capture the uniqueness each season brings. Photography for me is all about capturing a moment in time which may never be repeated. My real studio is the great outdoors,” shared Abisamra.
Pam Stratton, a long-time member, continues her artistic explorations with encaustic wax and glass. A recent work — “Ravenna Dreams,” inspired by time she spent in Ravenna, Italy — was accepted into an exhibition at the Fuller Craft Museum, where it won an award for Artistic Distinction. Stratton also has a new line of jewelry incorporating glass threads that she pulls using the shards from her mosaic works, according to a press release.
Sinikka Nogelo, who works with paint, sculpture and experimental arts, is known for having some artistic surprises in her eclectic creations. The artisans are always expanding their collections and finding new ways to reach patrons. Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco’s blog, co-authored with Beth Williams, focuses on the importance of relationships with galleries.
Cape Ann Artisans encourages visitors to do some advance planning by using the brochure with the map, which is available at many tourism outlets, including the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Stage Fort Park Visitors Center, and local banks. The information is also available on the website, capeannartisans.com. A video on the site provides a peek into what to expect on the scenic drives from studio to studio on Cape Ann.
Other participating artisans are David Archibald, ceramic arts, porcelain and stoneware; Cynthia Curtis, ceramic arts and stoneware; Rob Diebboll, oil and watercolor paintings; Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, sea glass jeweler; Deborah Gonet, painting/mixed media; Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan, ceramic arts; Marcie Rae, fine jeweler; Deb Schradieck, oil and watercolor painting; Sallie Strand, abstract painting; and Sara Wright, fiber arts/handwoven and knit accessories.
Dance double
MAGMA, a “movement arts” center, has organized back-to-back dance events.
On Friday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m., Alison Cook Beatty Dance, a modern dance company from New York City, in a intimate evening will share five works from its current repertoire. Admission is $20.
On Saturday, June 4, at 8 p.m., the program features “Impermanence,” which will showcase films by Casey Buckles and Salvi LoGrasso, live music by Steve Lacey, dance by Sarah Slifer Swift and Molly Rose Tupper, and a light installation by Joshua Lentini. Suggested donation at the door is $10 to $15.
MAGMA is at 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. For more details and tickets, visit https://magma.center/events.
Jon Butcher Axis
Jon Butcher Axis, with special guest Willie J. Laws Band, performs in concert at an outdoor space at Kowloon on Route 1 (948 Broadway), Saugus, this Sunday, June 5, at 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. and parking is free. Butcher, a Boston rock legend and Grammy Award nominee, will kick off the 2022 Home Grown Rock Benefit Concert Series with his Axis show.
Advance general admission is $37.50 and $40 at the gate. There are a select number of VIP tickets, $79 each, which includes reserved table seating in the front row, pre-show meet-and-greet along with a photo-op with the band, and an autographed concert poster. This is an outdoor show; it will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather. General admission is first come, first seated. Full bar and food service will be available. No alcohol, coolers or umbrellas allowed. For more information and tickets, visit gimmelive.com.
Walking tours
Cape Ann Museum is once again offering its popular outdoor walking tours that focus on many of the unique elements of this area, including architecture, history and art. The 90-minute tours in downtown Gloucester are offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from now through September. They are led by museum docents who will guide participants through the city.
The following tours are offered: Joe Garland’s Gloucester, Hopper’s Houses, Historic Dogtown: A Walk Back in Time, The Bones of Homes, Fitz Henry Lane in Gloucester and Evolution of Spiritual Communities.
“Cape Ann’s storied light, its natural beauty, and its rich cultural history had a significant impact on the many American artists who worked or lived on Cape Ann. On the Edward Hopper and Fitz Henry Lane tours, participants will visit places and observe the same views of the harbor, beaches, homes, and churches that each artist translated into remarkable works of art,” according to a press release.
As part of the events leading up to the Gloucester400+ anniversary in 2023, the museum recently published the fifth edition of the late Joseph E. Garland’s book, “The Gloucester Guide: A Stroll through Place and Time.” The Gloucester Guide tour seeks to bring Garland’s words to life as participants explore the downtown and waterfront neighborhoods near the museum. The “Evolution of Spiritual Communities” tour covers sites related to the religious and spiritual life of European settlers on Cape Ann, dating to 1623.
The two-hour walk into historic Dogtown will examine the early settlements and the mystique of the large, forested area in the center of Gloucester that has captivated visitors, including noted writers and artists, since the last dwelling came down there more than 200 years ago. The Bones of Homes walking tour explores the city’s architectural styles that arose out of specific socioeconomic and cultural circumstances from the mid-18th to the mid-20th century.
Tours are held rain or shine. Participants must wear face masks, and dogs are not allowed. Most tour tickets are $10 for museum members and $20 for non-members, and include museum admission. The Dogtown walk is $15 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Advance online registration is required. Space is limited.
The Cape Ann Museum is located at 27 Pleasant Street in Gloucester For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.