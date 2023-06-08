Gloucester’s 400+ celebration this year has created an assortment of activities on Cape Ann, and in that spirit, the Rocky Neck Art Colony is hosting its first-ever Scavenger Hunt.
The event, which takes place on Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will share parts of Gloucester’s history along the way, as well as celebrate 50 years of the Rocky Neck Art Colony.
The idea is to have teams walk around Rocky Neck and downtown Gloucester to solve puzzles, answer trivia questions — such as which building in Gloucester houses a bell made by Paul Revere, or collect items. One clue states: “’1863’ is stated on its locus/cetaceans are now its focus.”
Register online at: rockyneckartcolony.eventbrite.com. The cost is $10 a person in advance, or $20 on the day of the event. All proceeds benefit the historic art colony.
Check-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, where teams will receive instructions. Everyone will receive the same list. Points will be given for all items correctly completed. The team with the most points will win. In the event of a tie, the winner will be determined by the first completed submission. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners.
Jazz and classical at Windhover
A jazz group, the Joe Mulholland and Rob Flax Trio, will perform a high-energy show of originals and re-imaginings of other works, on Thursday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Center, at 257 Rear Granite St., Rockport. Mulholland, a pianist and composer, has an active freelance career as jazz instrumentalist, composer and vocal accompanist. He also is professor of harmony and jazz composition at Berklee College of Music, and chaired the department from 2005-2015. He has a special interest in the popular music of Brazil. He has lectured on harmony, improvisation and composition internationally. He also teaches online classes in Jazz Composition and Music Foundations for BerkleeOnline.
Then on Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., the Sheffield Quartet from Boston is playing a classical music program with works by Schubert (1797-1828), Bartók (1881-1945) and Kenji Bunch (b. 1973) with a world premiere string quartet.
Both events will be held indoors. For more details and tickets, visit: https://windhover.org.
Art on the Rocks
The Society for the Encouragement of the Arts (seARTS) announces its 17th anniversary of its partnership with the Bass Rocks Golf Club for its annual Art on the Rocks program in a show that this year presents work by 35 artists from Cape Ann and beyond. There is an opening reception on Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m., at the club at 34 Beach Road in Gloucester. The opening provides a chance for seARTS members along with the public to enjoy the artworks in a club setting overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The event is free and open to the public with appetizers and cash bar. One of the participating artists, award-winning Geoffrey Teale Chalmers, will present a still life painting demonstration. The jury will award honors that will be announced at the event.
The program is a year-round exhibition, showing and selling the work of both returning artists and newcomers. Among the newly enrolled artists from Cape Ann are Jerry Ackerman, Christine Bobek, Cassie Doyon, Bruce Fieldman, Crissie Murphy, Brian Murphy and Chalmers.
Returning to the show are: John Abisamra, Nancy Alimansky, Andrew Anderson-Bell, Joan Bediz, Heidi Caswell-Zander, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion (Ipswich), Jan Charles, Katherine Coakley, Melissa Cox, Jeff Crawford, Rob Diebboll, Kristine Fisher, Christine Gauthier-Kelley, John Grant, Ann Guyer, Olga Hayes, Nancy Jarvis, Ken King, Jim Kociuba, Patricia McCarthy, Charles McCarthy, Jan Murphy, Judy Robinson-Cox, Debbie Shirley, Michael Storella and Juni Van Dyke.
To RSVP, send an email to: allinfo@searts.org.
Gloucester 400+ cemetery tours
There are two free cemetery tours that will include stories of the early settlers of northern Gloucester and their Victorian descendants. Between the morning and afternoon cemetery tours, visitors can visit a museum and historic fish shacks in Lane’s Cove for free.
Up first is “Cove Hill 1720,” on Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m., at Cove Hill Cemetery, led by Walter and Joyce McGrath. The tour will discuss the early settlers of Flatstone Cove and the evolution of the village of Lanesville. The tour will cover the families of Lane, Gott, Sargent and Young, pauper stones, different types of headstones (slate, marble, and zinc), orientation of headstones, and veterans of the American Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
After the Cove Hill Cemetery tour, visitors can grab lunch from the Lanesville merchants and make their way to Lane’s Cove to visit the free Pocket Museum Open House at the small fish shack between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be a free 30-minute presentation, History of Lane’s Cove, at the large fish shack at noon. These cove events are sponsored by the Lane’s Cove Historical Association.
At 1 p.m., Melissa and Russell Hobbs’ cemetery tour, “Families of Lanesville”, will be held at the Victorian Langsford Street Cemetery. The tour will cover the families of Munsey, Langsford, Duley, Sargent and Haraden. There will be a reading of the veterans names on the Civil War Monument by veterans. Les Bartlett will give a brief talk on “The History of the Granite Civil War Monument.” The Hobbs also will discuss the veterans of the War of 1812 and the Battle of Gloucester 1814, which occurred at Folly Cove. A demonstration on “How to Clean a Gravestone” will be ongoing during the tour. This particular free cemetery tour requires an Eventbrite registration: www.gloucesterma400.org/calendar/list/page/2. The rain date is Sunday, June 11.
Art in the Barn
Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event will take place on June 9 and June 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., in Essex. The opening night party, open to the public, is Friday, June 9, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and will feature music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales. The artist “Meet & Greet” begins at 6 p.m.
Exhibit hours are Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during which there will be a painting demo by Maria Nemchuk; and Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Sunday hours. The artists contribute at least half of the sale proceeds to Greenbelt’s conservation work. The juried show features more than 125 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more. Admission and parking are free. For more details, visit: ecga.org/artinthebarn.
George Martin solo show
George Martin has a “Spring Solo Exhibition ‘23” at Beverly Farms Library, at 24 Vine St., for the month of June. There is a public artist reception on Thursday, June 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. Martin is a member of the Rockport Art Association, North Shore Arts Association among others. For more details, visit: www.gsmartinfineart.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.