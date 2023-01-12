Cape Ann Museum offers a plethora of activities and exhibitions this winter, including the opening this weekend of an exhibition celebrating a woman pioneer in the field of luminist painting.
“The Art of Mary Blood Mellen” runs from Friday, Jan. 13, to May 21 at the museum at 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester.
“In recent years, Mary Blood Mellen has emerged as one of the most talented women artists to work in the area in the years immediately preceding the Civil War,” according to the museum’s program statement. “A talented and accomplished artist in her own right, (she) commands a place in the history of art on Cape Ann. To better understand Mellen and her artistic skills, the Cape Ann Museum is pleased to offer this special exhibition of her work, on view in the center of the Lane Gallery.”
Born in 1819 in Sterling, she attended a girl’s academy and studied painting at boarding school. In 1840, she married the Rev. Charles Mellen, a Universalist minister, whose work brought the couple to Gloucester.
“By the end of the 1840s, Mary Mellen was working with famed marine artist Fitz Henry Lane. Lane was both her teacher and mentor and his influence is obvious in Mellen’s work. Rev. Mellen was proud of his wife’s artistic talents and encouraged her to continue with her work. Like Lane and other artists associated with the Hudson River School, Mellen painted in the Luminist style that was popular in mid-19th century America,” according to womenhistoryblog.com.
For more details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
A Scandinavian Winter
The second Saturday of each month, admission to the Cape Ann Museum downtown is free for all Cape Ann residents. This Saturday, Jan. 14, visitors of all ages are invited to visit the CAM Studio during their visit to participate in a new art project, themed “A Scandinavian Winter.” The CAM Studio will be open from 10 a.m. to noon when visitors can make a traditional Swedish Dala horse and a Finnish star.
At 11 a.m., there will be a Scandinavian-inspired story time.
In the 19th century, immigrants from Finland and Sweden came to Cape Ann to work in the quarries. They settled primarily in Gloucester’s Lanesville neighborhood and in Rockport, bringing their cultural traditions from Scandinavia to Cape Ann.
For those unable to attend Saturday, this activity will be available in the CAM Studio all month; the studio is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless there is a school program or class happening. The monthly activity is included with the price of admission; children under 18 are always free.
For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.
The spirit of Folly Cove
Cape Ann Museum presents “The Formation of Folly Cove: Coming Together at the Seams,” a CAMTalk led by Assistant Curator Leon Doucette, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium.
Doucette will take the audience on a deep dive into the neighborhood’s artistic growth, “and the disparate threads that comprise the warp and weft of Folly Cove’s story.”
The presentation will explore the role that the Gloucester neighborhood of Magnolia played in bringing a key artist to Folly Cove, and how granite workers (rather than granite) lured in sculptors from across the nation, according to a program statement. Folly Cove is perhaps best known as the namesake of a group of printmakers who flourished there during the mid-20th century; the Folly Cove Designers left an indelible mark on the history of printmaking and design in America with their bold patterns on fabric. But the talk will explore how this neighborhood’s relationship to the arts goes much deeper than just this group.
Free for members, $10 for others. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
For classical music lovers
Although off the beaten path of Cape Ann path, Lyric Stage of Boston offers a show about the music genius of Sergei Rachmaninoff in “Preludes,” a 2015 play with productions Off Broadway and Off West End. The play is not the typical musical performance, as it has a grand piano at center stage. The question arose during a talk-back about whether it is a musical, a play with music, or something else entirely. This production, also called a musical fantasia, premieres a new melody for Tchaikovsky’s “Child’s Song” in addition to the music of Rachmaninoff.
This tale about the life of Rachmaninoff explores what happens “when success and failure collide,” and whether a young Rachmaninoff rediscover his musical genius. His inner turmoil of failing can resonate with anyone who has faced paralyzing anxiety.
“’Preludes’ unfolds in the hypnotized mind of the composer and virtuoso pianist as he attempts to overcome his writer’s block following a disastrous premiere of his Symphony No. 1 in D minor. In an array of hypnotic reveries, he is invigorated by some of the most influential artists of the time including Tolstoy, Chekhov and Tchaikovsky. Creativity is unlocked and ignited through Dave Malloy’s bewitching mashup of original compositions and Rachmaninoff’s own work that takes us on a glorious journey on an artist’s quest to secure a legacy and reclaim a voice,” according to the synopsis.
In real life, Rachmaninoff first met his idol and future mentor, Tchaikovsky, when he attended Moscow Conservatory.
This production includes live on-stage Rachmaninoff pieces played by Music Director Dan Rodriguez in addition to singing that could rock an opera stage. The show runs through Feb. 5. For information, visit www.lyricstage.com.
Overture to 2023
The Gloucester 400+ “Overture To 2023” takes place this Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m., presented by Gloucester 400+, at the Gloucester High School auditorium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
The kick-off event to celebrate the city’s history features music, from classical to contemporary, poetry and prose, heritage observations and discussions of the future.
For those unable to attend, 1623 Studios will broadcast the program live on Comcast local channel 12, and on its YouTube channel.
The event is free, but reservations are requested by going to the Gloucester 400+ website at www.gloucesterma400.org.
Improv and martinis
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce presents Improv & Martinis on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fish Shack in downtown Rockport. This “Great Gathering of Total Delight” will be led by Izzy Gesell, a professional humorist, improv master and “organizational alchemist.” For tickets, visit capeannchamber.com, and go to “events” to get to the calendar page to find the link. Tickets also at the door if the event is not sold out.
