Gloucester will explode with activities for all ages this weekend during the Gloucester Schooner Festival. But there are just as many events landside as out on the water.
The Gloucester Block Party downtown on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., will be followed by a full day Saturday all around the town, from Maritime Gloucester to Stage Fort Park.
Organizers of the Concerts for the Boulevard are excited to announce the 16-piece band, The Midtown Horns, will return to the stage to be erected at Stacy Boulevard on Gloucester Harbor on Saturday, Sept. 3, with music starting at 5:30 p.m. The music will break for the boat parade of lights and fireworks at 9:15 p.m., with the music resuming after the fireworks. The band plays all kinds of music, including contemporary, Motown, classic rock, Latin rhythms, blues and soul. Donations are still be sought to defray the costs, which can be done through the Concerts on the Boulevard Facebook page for the link via The Gloucester Fund.
For details about weekend events, visit https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival; or discovergloucester.com.
Maritime Mug Up on Rocky Neck
Maritime Saturday “Mug Up” takes place this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by the Phyllis A. Marine Association at Gloucester Marine Railways, 81 Rocky Neck Ave. The members offer refreshments as well as updates to the fishing vessel, built by Albert Arnold in 1925, which he, his sons and many other Gloucester fishermen fished out of Gloucester Harbor for 75 years.
The Phyllis A. Marine Association, caretakers of the vessel and its history, are collecting stories about the vessel and her fishermen to help celebrate Gloucester’s 400th birthday in 2023. They want to know “Are you a descendant of the ‘Michigan Bears’ who arrived in Gloucester in 1910? Did you or your father, grandfather, or great-grandfather fish on the Phyllis A? If so, we would love to hear and record your stories. Or just make a connection,” according to a press release.
It is also an opportunity to visit the country’s oldest continually working marine railway and see how boats have been hauled out of the water since Abraham Lincoln was president.
For details, visit https://phyllis-a.org.
Motor City drama in “Paradise Blue”
The jazz-infused “Paradise Blue” continues its run at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., through Sept. 18. The drama was written by an award-winning playwright, Detroit’s Dominique Morisseau, whose awards include a Tony Award nomination as book writer of the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.”
“Paradise Blue” is set in a jazz club in Detroit in 1949 at a time when the neighborhood is on the verge of eradication in the face of the forces of gentrification in the Motor City. Also woven into the script is the less tangible impact of women’s relationships to men at a time when things such as domestic violence and abuse were not part of public conversation.
Blue, a gifted trumpeter, contemplates selling his once-vibrant jazz club but the arrival of a “seductive stranger turns everything upside down.” This play is part of Morisseau’s “The Detroit Project.”
“It is significant as a theatre company that we are producing a play that narrates the struggles of a Black community, forced to surrender sacred space, home space, in the wave of gentrification that still crushes Black communities today,” said Paula Plum, interim artistic director of Gloucester Stage. “It is part of our mission to elevate Black voices, and Dominique Morisseau is one of those voices.”
The play, directed by Elise Joyner and Logan Pitts, stars Darian Michael Gary, Alexandria Danielle King, Durrell Lyons, Dereks Thomas and Destiny Washington.
For more information and tickets, visit GloucesterStage.com.
$3 movies on Cinema Day
Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate a summer of record-breaking moviegoing. To celebrate, Gloucester Cinema will host National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, with all movie tickets discounted to $3 per ticket all day for all shows.
Owner John Williams said he selected a wide range of movies to provide something for everyone’s viewing pleasure.
“We appreciate the efforts of NATO/The Cinema Foundation in creating this national special event. National Cinema Day truly is a gift to small cinema operators, like ourselves, because it provides an opportunity for us to host a day to say thank you to our loyal customers by allowing us to discount the movie ticket price,” he said.
He suggested advance tickets although tickets also can be purchased in person. For details and advance tickets, visit gloucestercinema.com.
Environmental installation on Rocky Neck
The 18th Goetemann Artist Residency program of the Rocky Neck Art Colony invites the public to attend two free talks by the 2022 Environmental/Installation Artist Resident Jonathan Latiano. The free opening talk with Latiano is on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, where he will talk about his body of work.
This program is a collaboration with RNAC’s partner Ocean Alliance, conceived by current Board President Kathy Archer. Latiano will create a site-specific environmental installation throughout September at Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St. on Rocky Neck. Latiano will spend September exploring Cape Ann’s geology and ecology to inspire the work. His artistic practice has been shaped by a longstanding fascination with the “complexity and scope” of the natural world. He describes his work as rooted in the study of time, the natural sciences and the viewer’s spatial awareness within the immersive installations he creates. He plans to work closely with both the Rocky Neck art community and Ocean Alliance in exploring his ideas.
“Environmentalism, ecology and the natural sciences are a constant in my work, and fields such as geology, taxonomy, paleontology and evolutionary biology are commonly employed as catalysts in my practice. My artwork weaves between science-fact and science-fiction, alluding to the more elusive qualities of our environment, and our own uncertain future on this planet,” he wrote in an artist statement.
Latiano is director of the Art and Art History program at Merrimack College in North Andover. His work has been exhibited in numerous solo and group public art exhibitions in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and London. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Studio Art from Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and his MFA from the Mount Royal School of Interdisciplinary Art at the Maryland Institute College.
His residency will wrap up at with a closing presentation and talk on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at Ocean Alliance.
Simultaneous to the Gloucester residency, an immersive solo exhibition of Latiano’s work, “Love to the Letter and the Letters Spelled Death,” will be on view at Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., Boston, through Oct. 2.
For more information, visit https://rockyneckartcolony.org/2022-goetemann-artist-residency.
