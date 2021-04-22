This Saturday art lovers can experience a trifecta: three exhibitions at three neighboring galleries.
Artists Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, Leslie Heffron, Beth Williams, and Vanessa Michalak are collaborating to have their work on show this Saturday at three adjacent gallery/studio spaces open to the public for an “Art Trifecta” on Pleasant Street.
Heffron and Ganim-DeFalco's show “Line in the Sand” is installed at the Jane Deering Gallery at 19 Pleasant St.
Williams' studio is at 17 Pleasant St. and just off the left side of her courtyard, on the lower level is Michalak’s studio.
All three spaces will be open at 11 a.m. Michalak will close at 2 p.m., Williams at 4 p.m. and the Jane Deering Gallery at 6 p.m.
At Jane Deering, Heffron’s large-scale acrylic works, colored pencil drawings, giclees, and notecards, reflect her love of Pigeon Cove and all things Rockport.
Ganim-DeFlaco has created a new line of jewelry for this themed event — dramatic pieces of sea glass outlined in leather. The artist is also showcasing her one-of-a-kind hair accessories and jewelry, the foundation of her Cape Ann Designs. Her BottleNeck Beauty collection, shown in the studio windows, include beads made by Williams.
Williams has been designing and making jewelry for more than 35 years, first in metals and then incorporating handmade glass.
MichaIak describes her work as “ideas about escapism, adventure and humans’ relationship with nature are explored in paintings created by the synthesis of memories, imagination and found photos.
Band shows
The Livin' on Luck band returns to play acoustic classic rock with two upcoming shows.
The band is set to perform on the patio at the Portside Restaurant, 175 Bridge Road in Salibury, this Sunday, April 25, from 2 until 5 p.m.
It will also play on the patio, weather permitting, at the Tru North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The band is Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O'Donnell of Rockport, Tom Bull of Marblehead, and Josh Bevins of Danvers. Their music includes acoustic covers of rock from the '70s to contemporary hits and features guitar and vocal harmonies.
There is no cover charge for either show and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Art during COVID
An award-winning artist will talk about how she moved forward with her work during the COVID-19 pandemic in a special presentation next month.
Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group will host “The Pivot and the Hustle” with Boston artist Lisa Goren on May 20 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Goren will talk about listening, creating, and accepting that a change was needed and then taking that change to the public, as a part of her artist persona.
During the pandemic, she has been working on smaller paintings of "Animals Taking Over During the Quarantine" as well as portraits of health care workers chosen to be in "The Best Art Created by Washington Post Readers During the Pandemic" by the Washington Post). Goren is vice president of the Massachusetts chapter for National Association of Women Artists.
Anyone wishing to attend may contact Nella Lush, Experimental Group chair, via email at experimentalgroupraa@gmail.com for Zoom invite to the event.