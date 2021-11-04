On Cape Ann, there is seldom a weekend when there is not some form of art, music, or creative endeavor to be shared with the community, from entities large and small.
The Cape Ann Museum and Rockport Music both always have an ongoing selection of offerings, while smaller establishments provide a variety of live music and art exhibitions.
In the case of the Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, there will be a new show opening, “Nature Prevails,” which features paintings by Vanessa Michalak. There is an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 21. Then, the gallery is hosting a pop-up event featuring handcrafted fine jewelry created by Chloe Leigh on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.
“The work of these two Gloucester artists conveys the wonderment of nature,” said Deering. “Vanessa Michalak’s gestural and lushly colorful landscape paintings have all the energy that emanates from the land and Chloe Leigh’s exquisite jewelry designs reflect her love of the sea and the complex habitats of plants and flowers.”
In addition to being a nurse, Michalak is a graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and she was a recent artist-in-residence at the Manship Residency in Gloucester. Leigh holds a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and an Applied Jewelry Professional certificate in gemological research from the Gemological Institute of America, with additional studies in Florence and Murano, Italy; Aix-en-Provence, France; and Istanbul, Turkey.
Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
Retrospective of a ‘polymath’
The Rocky Neck Art Colony’s Cove Gallery, at 37 Rocky Neck Ave. in Gloucester, will host a retrospective for Mary Rhinelander McCarl during November. There will be an opening party on Nov. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m.; gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Organized by McCarl’s niece, Gloucester artist Mary Rhinelander, the show will display the late McCarl’s colorful artwork, from watercolor to the collages made from her vibrant hand-painted papers. Proceeds from sales of her still life work and landscapes will be shared with the Rocky Neck Art Colony and the children’s programming fund at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library.
McCarl died on June 7, 2021, on her terms and at her home. Her bed was positioned with a view of Good Harbor Beach. Since her birth in 1940, she spent part of every year in Gloucester, eventually retiring to Old Nugent Farm.
“A polymath with a photographic memory, McCarl excelled at everything she focused her mind on or put her hand to,” said her niece. “She never stopped working, even during the days immediately preceding her death.”
Her niece further noted that McCarl was a serious intellectual and scholar, but her creativity required only paper, a brush and her imagination.
“She managed to enliven even the driest of topics,” her niece said. “But it was in her art practice that she really let go, where she was joyful and unconstrained. The breadth of content on her bookshelves attests to an ongoing and diverse curiosity, but also provides insight into her artistic heroes: Matisse, Hockney and a smattering of Fairfield Porter.”
For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Jude Abbe show
The Rockport Art Association & Museum will host a solo show of Jude Abbe’s impressionist oils, now through Nov. 30. Abbe’s oil paintings have been exhibited in many local and national exhibits, some of her awards include the Grumbacher and Charles Movalli Gold Medals. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Old Sloop returns
Old Sloop Presents, a new music series incorporating the Old Sloop Coffee House, is launching with a performance by What Time Is It, Mr Fox? on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. in downtown Rockport. The audience will time travel from 1960s New Orleans soul, back to the minstrels of medieval France before landing in the Tin Pan Alley era of New York City. “Led by the gender-defying voice of 3rian King, the ensemble delivers its own brand of smoky cabaret, neo-soul, and acoustic noir,” according to a press release. Old Sloop Coffee House is located in the handicap accessible sanctuary of the church.
Tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger, and at door $20 adults, $5 for youth, and $40 for families. For more information and tickets, visit oldslooppresents.org.
Self-portraits
The show of more than 500 self-portraits by Cape Ann residents end Friday, Nov. 5, at Cape Ann Museum Green’s Janet & William Ellery James Center. The museum collected the portraits over the better part of the past two years. Called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits,” the drawings are displayed in a grid, a “tapestry’ of Cape Ann people on view along with quilts by Clara Wainwright and “’tapestries” by Juni Van Dyke’s quilters at the Rose Baker Senior Center Art Program. The exhibit is a chance for residents and visitors to see themselves on the walls of the museum as part of the its continued efforts to share the lived experiences of all those who are part of this community. For more information about this and other museum events, visit www.capeannmuseum.org..
Art exhibit
Barby Almy, a resident of Manchester for 50 years and co-owner of Beach Street Studios, will be exhibiting her photography at Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester, from Nov. 8 to Dec. 5. There will be a free public reception on Saturday morning, Nov. 10, from 9 to 11:30.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.