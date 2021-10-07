This is a weekend for experiencing the inner workings of the studios of local artists and artisans during the 38th Fall Tour of the Cape Ann Artisans and while driving around the always scenic Cape Ann, visitors can stop in at the 37th annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts show, also this weekend, at the historic Annisquam Village Hall in Gloucester.
For the Cape Ann Artisans self-guided tour, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, at 14 studios in Gloucester and Rockport. The studios representing media including ceramics, painting, jewelry, mixed media, quilting, mosaics, weaving, among other arts.
The members of the Cape Ann Artisans have found a continued strong interest in their work and wares during the COVID-19 pandemic. For sea glass jeweler Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, who makes hair accessories, she found a boom in her business because so many people stayed away from hair salons and let their hair grow out.
“Thanks to the advent of ‘Covid hair,’ hair accessories have taken center stage. I began designing exclusively to re-introduce hair jewelry 17 years ago, and this year, most unexpectedly women have re-discovered the joy of long hair,” she said.
The artisans’ creative inspiration often is impacted by unexpected events as in the case of mosaic artist Pam Stratton who one day discovered that a family of crows had found their way into her encaustic — or hot wax — work. Stratton seeks to weave mosaic and encaustic art together. Cynthia Curtis, who has a ceramic arts studio, said with pottery, one can “expect the unexpected.”
“The artisans are always cooking up something new to show because over half of the visitors are regulars who are returning to the tour from previous years,” said Ganim-DeFalco. “Plus there’s always a spirit of camaraderie in the studio that makes everyone feel like they are at home.”
In other works, Rob Diebboll has a collection of new oil paintings with themes of meditation and joy at the beach with his signature portrayal of figures and dogs in nature.
To get a taste of the tour, visitors are encouraged to watch the newly produced video that features one-minute cameos of each of the artisans, which can be found on the capeannartisans.com website, Facebook page, and YouTube. Visitors are encouraged to pick up a Greater Cape Ann Chamber map and use it in concert with the Cape Ann Artisans brochure to follow the tour route but visitors can start anywhere they choose. Each studio has a magenta flag on the chamber’s Cape Ann Tourism Map. An electronic map of the Cape Ann Artisans Tour is also available to download with this article at gloucestertimes.com and at capeannartisans.com.
Other featured artists and artisans are Deb Gonet, painting and mixed media; David Archibald, ceramic arts, porcelain and stoneware; Linda Hogan, quilter; Sara Wright, fiber arts, handwoven and knit accessories; Twin Lights Studio, ceramic arts; Deb Schradieck, painting; Sallie Strand, painting, abstract; Sinikka Nogelo, experimental arts; and Chloe Leigh and Marcie Rae, fine jewelers.
Visitors are asked to wear masks indoors, and social distancing is encouraged.
Annisquam Arts & Crafts show
The 37th annual Annisquam Arts & Crafts show takes place this Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. in Gloucester. The curated show features the work of 35 Cape Ann artisans working in textiles, blown glass, ceramics and pottery, silver, gold, wood, paper, and sea glass. There is also handcrafted jewelry, clothing and accessories, silk scarves, artisanal oils and vinegars, soy candles, and artisanal dog treats. The gallery also showcases fine artists with works in watercolors, oils and pastels as well as a selection of local photography. Some artists are returning favorites, and there are always new artists in the show each year.
The organizers are excited to be back in person, and note that all artisans and volunteers are vaccinated. All visitors and artists must wear a mask while inside the Village Hall. For more details, visit annisquamartsandcraftshow.org.
Plein Air festival continues
The Cape Ann Plein Air Festival continues with a selection of activities through Oct. 11. The 35 juried artists come from a pool of more than 200 applicants. Coming up are the evening paint out — the Nocturne event — on the historic peninsula of Bearskin Neck in Rockport on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.; the gala and auction is Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road (tickets required for this event); and lastly there is a quick draw event at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, on Monday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In a new addition to the festival, Cape Ann Savings Bank has provided the use of its storefront at 123 Main St. in downtown Gloucester, where a gallery will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to stop in and view the work. For more details, visit www.capeannpleinair.org.
Juni VanDyke solo show
Jane Deering Gallery presents “Juni VanDyke — Alternative Colors for Dark Times” at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, which runs through Oct. 30. VanDyke, who has six years of professional art training at the Boston Museum School, has served as the Rose Baker Senior Center art director for more than 25 years. Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
New at Hammond Castle
In a new production this Halloween season, the Hammond Castle Museum explores the science-fiction stories of John J. Hammond Jr., a prolific inventor. “Creature Feature” includes a live performance of an adaptation of Hammond’s “The Termite Monster,” a sci-fi horror comedy written in the style of the classic “B-movie” genre. It is a tale of the brilliant-but-obsessed termite scientist, who experiments with a serum to enhance his physical abilities, but accidentally transforms himself into a frightening creature.
The event opens with a reading the story “The Pet,” which tells the story of two explorers who discover a strange creature in the jungle. The entire program runs approximately 45 minutes, and takes place inside the museum’s Great Hall and courtyard. Performances are Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26 with shows at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. as well as Saturday, Oct. 23, with shows at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $18, and available online at hammondcastle.org.
During October, curatorial director John Leysath created an animation of the “The Termite Monster,” in the retro, 3-D movie tradition. Red and blue glasses will be provided to visitors to enjoy the short film which is featured in a temporary exhibit, “Hammond & Horror,” which will showcase some of Hammond’s horror genre writings.
The museum is open daily through the end of October, and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in November and December.
