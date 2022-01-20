Artist members of Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative are, for the 11th year, using the Valentine’a Day season as an opportunity to support the community which has supported them for more than 30 years.
This season, the cooperative gallery has launched its “Local HeART” fundraiser, featuring unique artist-created valentine cards. The members artists are donating 100% of the proceeds from the card sales to a local non-profit organization.
The membership selected four local nonprofit organizations to be on a ballot for the event: Wellspring House, Pathways for Children, The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid. For each card purchased, customers may cast a vote for their charity of choice. The nonprofit that wins the most votes will win the proceeds.
The cards are on sale from this Friday, Jan. 21, through Valentine Day, Feb. 14, at the gallery at 121 Main St. in Gloucester.
“This is one of my favorite Local Colors events of the year. Of course, my crow cards are back again with a new point of view. I have heard customers say they have no significant other so aren’t interested in a valentine card. My crow friends inspired me to make cards specifically for friends,” said Kathy Bucholska, a jewelry and mixed media artist. Each card comes with a small gemstone heart that can go on a chain, keychain or carried as an amulet.
Peter Black, a potter and ceramicist, said this season his cards contain a ceramic pin.
Sarah Fris, an illustrator and painter, said she drew some local scenes, adding a little whimsy and Valentine flair — and adding sea salt to her watercolors. “So there’s a little piece of our beloved ocean in there too,” she added.
Pat Doherty said this year she used a variety of card stock colors to create heart designs, and then added a small heart ornament with a piece of sea glass found on a Gloucester beach. In that same spirit, jeweler Ann Schlecht created cards with treasures she collected on Cape Ann beaches. “Each sea glass or beach stone heart can be peeled off the card and kept as a memento of the love shared by the person that gave the card to them,” said Schlecht.
“Love, much like a really good cappuccino, is good for your soul,” noted photographer Melissa Cox who used this inspiration and “frothy heart” imagery for her cards.
These are just a few examples of the types of valentine cards available. Other artist members contributing cards for the event are Donna Amero, Bessie Blum, David Katz, Jim Sousa, Bob Kulchuk, Mya Rae Nelson and Ingrid Jochimsen. For more information, visit www.local-colors.org or call 978-283-3996.
Central America’s ‘forgotten history’
Sawyer Free Library presents a virtual author talk with Aviva Chomsky, an activist and historian, about her book “Central America’s Forgotten History” on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.
A history professor and coordinator of Latin American Studies at Salem State University, Chomsky explores factors related to the Central American unrest and migration in this book, and she talks about the impact of U.S. policies and interventions on this mass migration since the 1980s. Her book centers on the centuries-long intertwined histories of U.S. expansion and indigenous and Central American struggles against inequality and oppression, highlighting the “pernicious cycle” of colonial and neocolonial development policies.
Registration is required; to receive the link, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.