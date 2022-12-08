As daylight grows shorter, there are several events to bring share some holiday light this time of year, from the third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann to tours by candlelight at Hammond Castle and even a couple of light events at Gloucester’s annual Middle Street Walk.
Winter Lights on Cape Ann
Presented by Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, Winter Lights on Cape Ann is back for a third year. Businesses are getting into the festive spirit by decorating their storefronts with holiday lights and creative window displays. The event runs through New Year’s Day.
“We are excited to be partnering with Discover Gloucester to expand the program to the entirety of Greater Cape Ann. At no cost to participating businesses, this is a terrific way to promote all small businesses and the region as we encourage shopping locally, and celebrate our holiday season with festive lighting,” said Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl.
New this year is a decorating contest in which more than half of the 100-plus participating businesses have opted into a contest to show off their decorations, which brighten up downtown districts in Essex, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport.
Discover Gloucester Executive Director Tess McColgan said Winter Lights was an idea born out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a creative way to celebrate the holidays during a time when some businesses were closed, and it wasn’t safe for communities to gather’” she said. “Now that our businesses are open and our downtowns are bouncing back, celebrate the season and shop for the holidays at the carefully curated shops and boutiques of Greater Cape Ann while they’re decked in lights and festive decor,” she said.
Shoppers and passersby will see QR code flyers in the windows of businesses participating in the decorating contest. Scan the QR code with a phone to vote for favorite storefronts, and be entered in a drawing to win a $50 Greater Cape Ann Gift Check, which can be used at more than 250 local businesses.
Organizers suggest a DIY driving tour. For an interactive Google Map of locations, happenings and contest participants, visit www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann.
Middle Street festivities
The 2022 Gloucester Middle Street Walk program has dozens of free activities for all ages throughout the day all along Middle Street in the heart of the city’s historic downtown. There are several places to stop for food, do some holiday shopping and find seasonal treats. Jambalaya Brass will stroll the street.
Gloucester’s City Hall is just one hub of activity with the popular gingerbread house contest, tours of the tower, and a performance by Cape Ann Big Band in auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon in addition to other programs. Children can visit with Santa at the City Hall lobby from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The Unitarian Universalist Church is just one place that offers lunch with fish chowder, vegetarian chili and hot dogs, along with its “cookie walk,” which is a pick-your-own cookie sale. Among the offerings at Trinity Congregational Church will be a pop-up fair in addition to the return of the bell choir with music at 11 a.m., and a sing-along a bit later. Temple Ahavat Achim will host a Hanukkah Talk from noon to 1 p.m. There will be historic trolley rides from noon to 2 p.m. led by docents. Sargent House Museum will be selling decorated wreaths and offer tours of the main floor. St. John’s Church has a children’s choir performance.
As for lights, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot next to City Hall will be “Brighter Ignited: An Illuminated Public Art Experience,” an illuminated mobile art exhibit designed by artist Tova Speter. The super-size interactive light display will tour Greater Boston throughout December, featuring illuminated artwork by hundreds of participants from local communities, and presented by the Jewish Arts Collaborative. The day culminates with the Lobster Pot Tree lighting from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at Police Station Plaza on Main Street. For details on times of the many events, visit: https://middlestreetwalk.org.
Deck The Halls by Candlelight
Candlelight tours at Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., continue Thursdays throughout December at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. This year also marks the castle’s fourth annual Deck The Halls holiday celebration when the castle is decorated for the holidays inside and out. Visitors can enjoy the spirit of the holidays with Christmas trees in nearly every room, abundant wreaths and candlelight throughout. Guides will escort visitors through the castle’s many rooms, placing an emphasis on the Hammonds themselves and the time that they spent in their castle home. For tickets, go to bit.ly/DecCandlelight.
Cape Ann Museum
Stop by the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and make a Folly Cove Holiday Card, take a tour of the Capt. Elias Davis House, or to play with prisms in the Maritime Galleries. Admission is free for Cape Ann residents during the Middle Street Walk. During your visit to the museum, the store offers holiday gifts. To browse a small selection of items online, visit https://store.capeannmuseum.org.
‘Mingling of Souls’
A dramatized reading of a one-act play, “Mingling of Souls: From Sorrow to Joy” by Jay DiPrima, takes place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St. DiPrima and Lauren Sucheki will bring to life the story and writings of Rev. John Murray and Judith Sargent Murray in a 40-minute performance held in the church of their historical origins. The audience will learn about how John Murray, an itinerant preacher from England, was persecuted during the Revolutionary War and his struggles with physical debilitation. They also will learn about Judith’s challenges in her first marriage to Capt. James Stevens, and her near-death experience in delivering a stillborn. As a writer during the early years of the nation, she shares her views on women’s equality and the right to an equal education. But most importantly, the play celebrates the bonds of faith and love that kept them together, according to a press release.
YMCA presents ‘Holiday Delights’
The Cape Ann YMCA presents Holiday Delights on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 8 Washington St., Gloucester. Set in Gloucester, “Holiday Delights” is a festive mix of stories, songs and dance celebrating the special traditions of other cultures and families as seen through a young child’s magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holiday season. During her Christmas Eve travels with Mrs. Claus and the elves, she celebrates Hanukkah, travels in time to turn-of-the-century Gloucester to see her Italian-Irish ancestors celebrate the holidays, and meets famous characters including the Cratchit family from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
For tickets, go to https://our.show/holiday-delights-2022.
Free holiday concert in Rockport
The Rockport Legion Band and Rockport Elementary School chorus present a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport. Admission is free. Visit the Rockport Legion Band on Facebook.
