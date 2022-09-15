Two “boundary-breaking” swimmers will share their surprising and inspiring aquatic tales at a free talk this weekend.
Literary Cape Ann presents author-swimmers Lynne Cox and Patricia Hanlon at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport, this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event is free, with no tickets or registration required.
“These two women have leveraged their drive, aspirations and athleticism to swim beyond boundaries. Their beautiful stories will broaden your worlds, delight you and entertain in ways you may not expect,” according to Literary Cape Ann.
Cox has broken records of endurance throughout her internationally celebrated swimming career. In her years of testing her limits, she also forged bonds with countries, swimmers around the world and, most remarkably, an infant gray whale that lost its mother. Her feats are brought to life in “Grayson,” “Swimming to Antarctica” and her new book, “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog.” Born in Boston and now living on the West Coast, Cox’s appearance in Rockport is much appreciated by the organizers.
Hanlon, who makes her home on Cape Ann, makes swims of an entirely different kind. Both she and her husband have been swimming the channels and creeks of the Great Marsh, which stretches from Cape Ann to the New Hampshire border, and is the largest expanse of salt marsh left in New England. During this time, they have come to know this critical resource in their swims that take place year-round. Hanlon’s thought-provoking account of the swims and the marsh, released this year, is titled “Swimming to the Top of the Tide.”
Actor Peter Berkrot will interpret excerpts from their books. The event includes a discussion by the two swimmers, time for questions from the audience and an opportunity to meet the authors, purchase their books and have them signed. Those who wish to attend should arrive a few minutes early as seating is limited. For more details, visit Literary Cape Ann’s Facebook page.
Family history revealed
Gloucester’s Mary John Boylan has written a play about a piece of her family’s history during the era that slavery was coming toward a close in the United States. The play, “It Stops Here,” will have a free staged reading at Gloucester Stage Company on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Boylan wrote this play during “early COVID” when she was doing some genealogical research.
“I discovered that my third-great-grandparents were Quakers and very active in the Underground Railroad in Ohio, and this play imagines a scenario in which they struggle over their initial decision about whether to get involved,” she said. “These were highly-charged political times, in Ohio and around the country. The anti-slavery movement was growing in the North, and the potential secession of Southern slave states meant war was looming. The intractability of the South and the seeming hopelessness of their situation prompted thousands of slaves to risk their lives escaping from their plantations. Amazingly, given the lack of reliable communication, strategies were developed to lessen the chances of capture by connecting runaways to a trail of safe houses. The Quakers played a huge part in providing that sanctuary.”
According to a synopsis of the play: “The battle over slavery in 1850 seems far removed from a Quaker family on the Ohio frontier, until a new law forces a rerouting of the Underground Railroad. When a formerly enslaved woman seeks their help, the family is suddenly thrust into the conflict and forced to confront the collision of the law with their deeply held religious beliefs. Joseph, Rebecca, and their son Lindley face the ensuing decisions from vastly different viewpoints as they struggle to recognize what history demands of those caught in the crossfire of law and morality, belief vs. action. ‘It Stops Here’ looks at the choices and sacrifices made by those who were not in a position to be neutral over the Great Issue in the years leading up to the Civil War.”
There is no charge for admission, but reservations are recommended. Call the theater at 978-281-4099, or visit Staged Readings” on the gloucesterstage.com website.
Musical conversations
“Chamber Roots,” a series of musical conversations curated by violinist and composer Scott Moore, will premiere at the historic Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The church is known for its acoustics.
“Taking its title and inspiration from the familiar folk tune, this month’s program, Wayfaring Stranger, presents a journey through Appalachian folk and original chamber music. Strings and voices together weave a compelling tapestry of fiery fiddle tunes, forlorn love ballads, and chilling accounts of wayward woe. Ingeniously inventive arranging blurs into newly composed works by members of the ensemble,” according to the program statement.
The ensemble, comprised of musicians who have performed around the world, features Erica Pisaturo, violin; George Clements, guitar; Charles Clements, bass; and Moore, the church’s artist-in-residence. Suggested donation is $25.
‘Land, Mark’ show opens
Rocky Neck Art Colony presents “Land, Mark,” a new exhibition curated by Ginger Myhaver, created to draw attention to the “beauty, power, and generative possibilities of listening to and collaborating with — rather than working against — nature.”
The exhibition runs from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Oct. 23 with a public opening reception this Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. Galleries are open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
The exhibition brings together five artists, all with deep ties to this region, whose process is embedded in the natural world.
“In each body of work, natural forces exert their own iterative agency — leaving surface marks, color, texture, and form, and registering the interchange that has occurred between artist and natural environs. The work resonates with esthetic depth and acknowledges our interdependence with and absolute inseparability from other lifeforms and geological entities on this planet. While not denying the possibilities of mutual destruction brought on by humans’ rapaciousness, the reference to the climate crisis here is indirect and offers glimpses of hope. Through their practices, these artists demonstrate the necessity and promise of developing a more intimate, caring, and humble relationship with nature.
Featured artists include New York-based painter and printmaker Beatrice Modisett, the printmakers/conceptual artists Stacy Thomas-Vickory and Hugo Pellinen of Beverly and Salem, sculptor/mixed-media artist Caroline Bagenal of Newburyport, and interdisciplinary artist Sarah Trahan, now based in Vejle, Denmark.
There are several programs offered in connection with this exhibition:
The first is titled “UnEarthing Rocky Neck Narratives” on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. when Hugo Pellinen and Stacy Thomas-Vickory will demonstrate printing “Earth Narratives” of Rocky Neck, first leading attendees to locales around the Neck to unearth steel plates the artists planted a moon cycle prior, and then creating monoprints live in the gallery from the plates. Prints will be available for purchase on site. Percussionist and composer Niki Joshi will perform a piece she composed using the markings on one of the plates as her “score.” Light refreshments will be served.
For more programs and registration details, visit https://rockyneckartcolony.org/member-news-and-events.
Last shows of ‘Paradise Blue’
The jazz-infused “Paradise Blue” has its final shows at Gloucester Stage Company through this Sunday, Sept. 18. The drama was written by an award-winning playwright, Detroit’s Dominique Morisseau, whose awards include a Tony nomination as book writer of the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.”
“Paradise Blue” is set in a jazz club in Detroit in 1949 at a time when the neighborhood is on the verge of eradication in the face of gentrification in the Motor City. Blue, a gifted trumpeter, contemplates selling his once-vibrant jazz club but the arrival of a “seductive stranger turns everything upside down.”
For more information and tickets, visit GloucesterStage.com.
