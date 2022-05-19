There will be “Bach to Bach” events in Gloucester this weekend, showcasing the many facets of the celebrated composer.
Both are being held in historic churches known for their acoustics. Each presents a unique experience with the composer’s music that continues to inspire audiences well into the 21st century. One features orchestral works and the other is an intimate concert, followed by a reception.
First up is a concert by the Appleton Consort of orchestral works by Bach on period instruments, on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. in the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at the corner of Middle and Church streets.
The concert, presented by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, is called “An Evening at the Kaffeehaus,” referring to the Zimmerman coffee house in Leipzig where many of Bach’s great secular works were performed. The ensemble is comprised of violin, viola, cello, bass fiddle, flute, oboe, bassoon and harpsichord, according to the foundation.
The program features the “Orchestral Suite No. 3 (BWV 1086)”, the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (BWV 1050)”, the “iolin Concerto in A minor (BWV 1041)”, and two Sinfonias (from cantatas BWV 209 and BWV42).
The Appleton Consort is an ensemble of Baroque instrument players from around the country, conducted by cellist Mark Dupere, a music professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. Dupere studied at the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague, where he specialized in Baroque cello and performance practice of the Romantic era. He received his doctorate in orchestral conducting at Michigan State University. He conducts in the Bach tradition, as a member of the ensemble.
Tickets are available at the door and online: $60 for preferred seating, $40 general, $10 students, and under 12 free. The handicap accessible side entrance with an elevator is located at 10 Church St. For more information and advance tickets, visit: www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Second is the free final concert of a three-part series of Bach’s unaccompanied Sonatas and Partitas, presented by Annisquam Village Church. The concert is Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. featuring violinist Scott Moore, who was recently appointed artist-in-residence at the historic church.
“My love affair with the Bach solo string repertoire goes back at least to age three, when my dad took me to a recital of cello suites,” said Moore. “I began studying the Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin a few years later, but it wasn’t until 2018 that I began regularly performing all of them — always from memory.”
With Sunday’s concert, Moore completes this series of Bach’s thrilling and challenging music for solo violin, playing “Partita #1 in B minor” and “Sonata #3 in C Major.”
The historic church, known for its acoustics, is located at the head of Lobster Cove at 820 Washington St., at the corner of Leonard Street in Gloucester. A reception for all follows in the church’s Cove Room. All are welcome. Donations are accepted. For more information, visit: https://annisquamvillagechurch.org, or visit its Facebook page.
Live poetry reading
The Gloucester Writers Center presents an evening of live poetry with Kevin Gallagher and Mary Buchinger this Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. The poets will read from their latest works. This is a free event, but a $10 donation is suggested to support community events. For information, visit: gloucesterwriters.org.
EMS Day
Rockport’s Emergency Services Day, a free event geared for the entire family, takes place on Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at T-Wharf.
Hosted by the Rockport Ambulance Department, it includes local fire, police, forest fire and harbor departments, all which will display their equipment. Also invited are Coast Guard vessels, Environmental Police, and more. Fishing licenses will be available on the wharf. It is also National Lifejacket Day; with free life jackets for both humans and pets. The Rockport Fire Department will showcase the “jaws of life” and water rescue equipment. Tours of the ambulances and other apparatus also will take place on the wharf.
In spring 2016, the Alvarezes were chosen among the 100 most influential people for the Hispanic community in Massachusetts. In 2019, the academy won the Commonwealth Awards, which honors exceptional achievement in the arts, humanities, and sciences. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
At Local Colors
Local Colors is showcasing Bessie Blum’s work this month at the gallery at 121 Main St., in downtown Gloucester. Blum’s featured wall will take viewers on a “timely” trip around the world as well as delineating the artist’s evolution through different media in recent years. Though new to Cape Ann, Blum is no newcomer to art-making, which she has been doing, with a singularly whimsical intensity, for as long as she remembers, according to a press release.
On exhibit are her Square Bears, mugs, chick magnets, colorful switch plates, painted ceramic clocks and platters as well as mosaics. She also creates what she has dubbed “fauxaics,” a tile-making process to create images that she has installed in many homes in New England.
For more details, visit www.local-colors.org.
Winslow Homer talk
The Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library presents curator and local author William R. Cross, for a discussion of his book “Winslow Homer: American Passages,” a biography, on Thursday, May 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
During this special presentation, Cross will discuss Homer and his art, illustrated with slides of images and photos collected from his research. Cross studies Homer in the context of how his life as an artist was shaped by the turbulent political times during which he lived, from the Panic of 1837 to the Civil War and Reconstruction. Filmmaker Ken Burns (“The Civil War”) comments that Cross “has done an admirable job bringing to life this most American of painters. Finally, Winslow Homer’s brilliant work and fascinating life are united in one volume.”
Cross, an independent scholar, served as the curator of Cape Ann Museum’s 2019 exhibition, “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869–1880,” on the Homer’s formation as a marine painter. A graduate of Yale College, magna cum laude, Cross received an MBA at Harvard Business School. He resides on Cape Ann.
His book is available at The Bookstore of Gloucester, for those interested in having it signed at the event. This event is free, and at the library, at 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Registration is not required. For information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.