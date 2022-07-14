A concert this Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m. featuring music from the Great American Songbook will be a benefit for disabled veterans, held at the Rockport Legion Bandstand at Back Beach on Rockport’s waterfront.
Each year, Rockport Legion Post 98 sponsors an outing for disabled veterans, numbering more than 100, who look forward to this annual event, especially as many are hospital-bound. Post members and volunteers take the veterans out fishing and treat them to a meal. This benefit will help with the increasing costs of fuel and food.
The concert features Ella Marie, a featured vocalist for a number of North shore venues, which include “Wreaths Across America” and Veterans Day commemorations.
Members of the band TimeSync ares donating their time to play in their efforts to attract people to contribute to this effort to fund the annual disabled veterans’ outing. The band features Arnie Rosen on guitar, Dave Sag on bass, Jack Butler on drums, and Steve Niemi on saxophone.
Author talk at Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library is hosting an evening with Eric Klinenberg, a Carnegie Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author of “Palaces for the People,” on Thursday, July 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. The program, “Why Libraries Matter,” features an author talk and a dessert reception in the library’s outdoor amphitheater.
“Klinenberg’s work tells us about how physical places bind us and libraries — where everyone is welcome — can heal divisions and inequalities in our society. Come take part as NYU’s Director of the Institute for Public Knowledge illustrates how social infrastructure like the modern library creates lasting and powerful connections where shared values and experiences build community consensus,” according to a press release.
Library Board Trustee and former City Councilor Jenn Holmgren will make opening remarks about Sawyer Free 2025, the campaign to expand and renovate the library. This event is free mto the public. The library is located at 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. For more information visit, SawyerFreeLibrary.org.
Historic love affair hits the stage
A new work brings to life a love affair between a celebrated writer and a man she meets in Paris from more than a century ago in the play “Mr. Fullerton, Between the Sheets,” now running at Gloucester Stage Company. The turn-of-the-century tale about the sexual awakening of the Pulitzer-Prize winning Edith Wharton is the newest play by Massachusetts playwright Anne Undeland.
Undeland brings Wharton together with her friend Henry James, her lover, and an Irish lady’s maid. Wharton (1862-1937) may be best known for her 1911 novel “Ethan Frome,” and she later won the Pulitzer for her 1920 book “The Age of Innocence.” All shows have returned to Gloucester Stage’s theater at 267 East Main St., in Gloucester. For detailed ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band
Music on Meetinghouse Green’s next concert on Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. features Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band, known for its energetic performances.
“The Wheels improvise with the intimacy of chamber music and the intensity of a rowdy dance band. Their engaging contemporary interpretation of Jewish music is irresistible to audiences,” according to a press release.
Food service will be provided by The Causeway restaurant, and any free-will offerings will go to the non-profit organization Backyard Growers. For more details, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Movies at Hammond Castle
Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester has a movie night every Thursday in July, featuring family-friendly films that transport the viewer to magical worlds from the castle’s seaside lawn. Coming up are: July 14, “Encanto”; July 21, “Willow”; and July 28, “Labyrinth.” Doors open at 6 p.m., and film begins at sundown (about 8 p.m.) Bring a blanket and a carry in/carry out picnic. Concessions will be sold. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved inside to the Great Hall. For tickets and more information, go t: www.hammondcastle.org.
Joseph McGurl and Past Masters
Folly Cove Fine Art gallery, at 41 Main St. in Rockport, opens the new exhibition “Joseph McGurl and Past Masters,” this Friday, July 15. The show celebrates the work of McGurl, who was designated as a Living Master by the Art Renewal Center. He is acknowledged as one of the leading landscape painters of the day. McGurl’s recent works will be shown with examples from Emile Gruppe, Aldro Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Antonio Cirino, Edward Moran, among others.
McGurl is a signature member of the Plein Air Painters of America, an elected member of the Guild of Boston Artists, was a Copley Master with the Copley Society of Boston, is a fellow of the American Society of Marine Artists. An award-winning artist, McGurl grew up working with his father, James McGurl, a muralist and his most influential teacher. He graduated from Massachusetts College of Art and also studied in England and Italy. After college, he worked for a period of time as a yacht captain, sailing the east coast from Maine to the Caribbean. In search of more training in drawing, he sought out Robert Cormier, a devotee of the French Academy methods.
The exhibition is open to the public, free of charge. The show runs through Aug. 11.
Americana artist makes local debut
Idaho-bred singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell makes her Rockport Music debut on Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. She has globe-trotted from from Boston to Boise and Madrid to Melbourne, playing festivals, theaters, clubs and coffeehouses with her unique sound, described as infusing folk, blues, surf rock and classic country. The group has shared stages with the likes of Lucinda Williams, Loretta Lynn, Mavis Staples, Wanda Jackson, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, and Blind Boys of Alabama. In addition to six full-length albums, she has released two others with her country-gospel side-project, a tribute album to Loretta Lynn titled “Butcher Holler”; and a recent album of rare blues covers, “Down Hearted Blues.” Her latest album is “Gypsy.” Tickets start at $24. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.