In the final week leading up to Christmas, there are many options for those interested in local fine art and hand-made items that are available throughout Cape Ann.
The Rockport Art Association & Museum presents its Masterpieces in Miniature during December along with its hand-painted ornament sale in its gift shop.
Gift shops at local cultural organizations offer a unique selection, such as Cape Ann Museum and Maritime Gloucester to name a couple.
In downtown Gloucester, Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, celebrating more than 30 years on Main Street, has seen increased traffic in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with shoppers interested in the gamut of artistic offerings, including hand-made wooden boxes, jewelry, stained glass, felted wearable art, photographs of local scenes and fine art.
Sea Meadows Gifts & Gardens in Essex sells works handcrafted by New England artisans and inspired by the natural landscape of Cape Ann. The shop has a selection of wind sculptures and decorative gifts for gardens and yards.
Pauline’s Gifts on Essex Avenue in Gloucester recently received an award from the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. Owner Pauline Bresnahan, a decorative painter, has diverse offerings including her own works.
For the readers of the world, local bookstores offer a range of books by local writers, including children’s books, fiction and nonfiction.
Mark Kanegis’ Coastal Views
Rockport photographer Mark Kanegis just released a book, “New England Views: Coastal Massachusetts,” a collection of imagery that showcases the nature beauty of the region with its seascapes, landscapes, lighthouses, beaches and harbors. He offers a colorful blend of people, places and seasons in his photographic tapestry.
Kanegis, an award-winning photographer, has made appearances on CNN, ABC and Fox, and in the pages of Yankee Magazine. He also hosts the travel-adventure show “New England Views” on YouTube. He started his photography career in his native Cape Ann with its iconic New England towns.
Ted Reinstein of WCVB5 Boston gave the book a shoutout when he wrote: “Few photographers get the ‘New England Views’ that Mark Kanegis does.”
Gene Lavanchy of WFXT25 Boston, wrote: “Thanks to Mark, you can visit some of the most beautiful spots in Massachusetts without having to load up the car. ... You can almost smell the ocean, feel the breeze through your hair and sand in your toes. Mark’s keen eye and artistic talents brings the Bay State coast to life like never before — and helps you appreciate the natural beauty and breathtaking vistas we sometimes take for granted.”
The new book is available at The Bookstore of Gloucester among other outlets. For more details, visit: www.newenglandviews.com.
New event on Dec. 30
The night before New Year’s Eve, a group of Cape Ann nonprofit organizations have banded together to present an event, ALT NYE, on Friday, Dec. 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Beauport Hotel in Gloucester. There will be music by the DubTones along with food and drink. The organizers note that this is a way to learn more about how to make an impact on Cape Ann in the next year.
The host committee includes: Action, Inc., Backyard Growers, Gloucester 400+, Gloucester Stage, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, Harborlight Community Partners, Pathways for Children, Rockport Art Association & Museum, Town Green, Inc. and Wellspring House.
For tickets and details, go to: https://bit.ly/CapeAnnALTNYE.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.